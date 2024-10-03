Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Russia use powerful ODAB-9000 thermobaric bomb in Ukraine? Dramatic video fuels speculation (WATCH)

    In a development that escalates concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports have surfaced suggesting that Russian forces may have used the ODAB-9000, a powerful thermobaric bomb, in combat for the first time.

    Did Russia use powerful ODAB-9000 thermobaric bomb in Ukraine? Dramatic video fuels speculation (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    In a development that escalates concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports have surfaced suggesting that Russian forces may have used the ODAB-9000, a powerful thermobaric bomb, in combat for the first time. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels released a video purportedly showing the bomb's deployment in Vovchansk, a town in the Kharkiv region, on September 30.

    However, the authenticity of these claims has been met with skepticism. Some Russian military experts assert that the footage actually depicts the use of an ODAB-1500, a less powerful variant of the munition, rather than the more potent ODAB-9000. This discrepancy has fueled further debate about the nature and impact of the attack.

    Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for Ukraine's Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, rejected the assertions regarding the ODAB-9000's use. He labeled these reports as part of an "information war" aimed at instilling fear and destabilizing the region. Sarantsev emphasized that the bomb utilized in the airstrike on Vovchansk was of lower power than the ODAB-9000 and noted that no strategic bombers capable of carrying such a weapon had been detected in the area.

    “The use of this munition requires a suitable carrier, which could theoretically be, for example, a Tu-160 strategic bomber, but the movement of such aircraft has not been recorded,” Sarantsev explained. He asserted that a lesser-weight ammunition was employed in the attack and that the resulting explosion was manipulated by propagandists to create a visually impactful narrative.

    “The explosion was exaggerated by propagandists for effect,” he added, urging Ukrainian media and Telegram channels to exercise caution and verify sources before disseminating information.

    Amid the backdrop of this controversy, reports have emerged indicating that Russian forces have taken control of the town of Vuhledar, which had been defended by Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade. Pro-Russian Telegram channels and war bloggers circulated videos of Russian troops raising their national flag over the ruined town. Despite these claims, there has been no official confirmation from either the Russian or Ukrainian military regarding the situation in Vuhledar.

    The strategic significance of Vuhledar cannot be understated; its elevated position in the coal mining region of Donbas makes it a valuable asset in the ongoing conflict. President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's commitment to securing the entirety of the Donbas region, where fighting has escalated dramatically since August.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three months ago it killed 3 senior Hamas leaders in Gaza airstrike; details here snt

    ELIMINATED! Head of Hamas Govt in Gaza Strip among 3 leaders killed in airstrike, claims Israel; details here

    WW2 bomb explodes at Japanese airport: Story behind 500-pound explosive intended for 'kamikaze' pilots (WATCH) snt

    WW2 bomb explodes at Japanese airport: Story behind 500-pound explosive intended for 'kamikaze' pilots (WATCH)

    Mexican soldiers open fire on truck carrying migrants from India, Nepal, Pakistan; 6 dead, 10 injured dmn

    Mexican soldiers open fire on truck carrying migrants from India, Nepal, Pakistan; 6 dead, 10 injured

    Its getting scarier, tougher 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies snt

    'It's getting scarier, tougher': 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies

    Iran Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here AJR

    Iran-Israel war: Did Nasrallah agree to ceasefire with Netanyahu moments before his death? Deeds here

    Recent Stories

    10 Shocking Rules in Iran: From Strict Dress Codes to Social Restrictions anr

    From Hijab to Entertainment: 10 Shocking Rules in Iran

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 9 Trendy blouses to match your golden saree NTI

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 9 Trendy blouses to match your golden saree

    football Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Best oils for headaches: Natural remedies you should try today NTI

    Best oils for headaches: Natural remedies you should try today

    Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police action against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation; transfers case from HC anr

    Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police action against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation; transfers case from HC

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon