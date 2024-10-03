In a development that escalates concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports have surfaced suggesting that Russian forces may have used the ODAB-9000, a powerful thermobaric bomb, in combat for the first time.

In a development that escalates concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, reports have surfaced suggesting that Russian forces may have used the ODAB-9000, a powerful thermobaric bomb, in combat for the first time. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels released a video purportedly showing the bomb's deployment in Vovchansk, a town in the Kharkiv region, on September 30.

However, the authenticity of these claims has been met with skepticism. Some Russian military experts assert that the footage actually depicts the use of an ODAB-1500, a less powerful variant of the munition, rather than the more potent ODAB-9000. This discrepancy has fueled further debate about the nature and impact of the attack.

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for Ukraine's Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, rejected the assertions regarding the ODAB-9000's use. He labeled these reports as part of an "information war" aimed at instilling fear and destabilizing the region. Sarantsev emphasized that the bomb utilized in the airstrike on Vovchansk was of lower power than the ODAB-9000 and noted that no strategic bombers capable of carrying such a weapon had been detected in the area.

“The use of this munition requires a suitable carrier, which could theoretically be, for example, a Tu-160 strategic bomber, but the movement of such aircraft has not been recorded,” Sarantsev explained. He asserted that a lesser-weight ammunition was employed in the attack and that the resulting explosion was manipulated by propagandists to create a visually impactful narrative.

“The explosion was exaggerated by propagandists for effect,” he added, urging Ukrainian media and Telegram channels to exercise caution and verify sources before disseminating information.

Amid the backdrop of this controversy, reports have emerged indicating that Russian forces have taken control of the town of Vuhledar, which had been defended by Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade. Pro-Russian Telegram channels and war bloggers circulated videos of Russian troops raising their national flag over the ruined town. Despite these claims, there has been no official confirmation from either the Russian or Ukrainian military regarding the situation in Vuhledar.

The strategic significance of Vuhledar cannot be understated; its elevated position in the coal mining region of Donbas makes it a valuable asset in the ongoing conflict. President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia's commitment to securing the entirety of the Donbas region, where fighting has escalated dramatically since August.

Latest Videos