Nora Fatehi is dating Terence Lewis? Choreographer reveals truth

Nora Fatehi is often rumoured to be romantically involved with Terence Lewis. In a recent interview, the choreographer has revealed the truth about whether he is in a relationship with Nora or not.

Ever since Nora Fatehi appeared as a judge for the first time on a reality TV talent hunt show alongside Bollywood’s ace choreographer Terence Lewis, there have been rumours about them being romantically involved with each other. Their sizzling chemistry on the show and how their co-judges would as well as the show’s host would always pull their legs have added more fire to the rumours. But one thing that none can deny is that every single time Nora and Terence have shared the stage to show some scintillating dance moves, they have set the stage on fire. While many of their fans have been eager to know if there is something cooking between the two or not, Terence has opened up on their rumoured relationship.

Terence Lewis has also reacted to reports of him being in a relationship with Nora Fatehi. Terence said that he shares great chemistry with Nora and that the two also share a good bonding.

In a recent interview, he was asked if he would be in a relationship with Noa Fatehi or not. To this, Terence Lewis categorically denied these reports, claiming that the two are nothing but good friends.

"We are very good friends, apart from this there is nothing else between us," said Terence Lewis, adding that he finds Nora Fatehi has someone who speaks her mind at all times.

