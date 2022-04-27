Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

    Karishma Tanna is an active user of social media, often shares glimpses of her daily activities and inspires her fans to achieve fitness goals.

    RRR Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's song - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Actress Karishma Tanna shared a video on Instagram that shows her dancing with Terence Lewis to the Hindi version of the hit song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, picturized on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Several fans and followers took to the post's comments section and praised the duo for their skills.

    Karishma Tanna and Terence Lewis turned the gym into their dance floor as they shook their legs to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, called Nacho. In the video, Karishma can be seen donning peach pair of leggings and a blacktop. The duo displayed a power-packed dance performance as Ram Charan and Jr. NTR portrayed in the music video that became famous as soon as it was released. In the caption of the post, Karishma Tanna mentioned, "Random dancing in the eerrr gym With my one n only Dance Master @terence_here Why not have some fun in the gym??"

    Recently, Karishma Tanna posted a video of her Sunday workout with her husband, Varun Bangera. In the video, the couple performed various exercises together and gave fans fitness and couple goals. 

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot in February 2022 and became the talk of the town as they shared pictures from their dreamy wedding online. Karishma's bridal attire during her marriage has impressed her fans on social media. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while her husband is seen in a beige coloured sherwani. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Who is Deepa Thomas? All you need to know about the Malayalam actress

    Also Read: Here’s how Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are holding up after their break up

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said RBA

    Vidya Balan on Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer; here's what she said

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu accused of sexual assault, responds in Facebook Live session (Video)

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another day, another style quotient for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched in India From price to features know it all gcw

    iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G launched; From price to features, know it all

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Raisina Dialogue 2022 big tech

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: 'Laws of India do not change depending upon who is the owner'

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures) RBA

    Nora Fatehi looks hot in 'Dolce & Gabbana' number, Christian Louboutin heels and Dior handbag (Pictures)

    football From Zidane to Benzema - These legends have used the famous Panenka penalty kick technique snt

    From Zidane to Benzema - These legends have used the famous Panenka technique

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon