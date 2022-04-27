RRR: Watch Karishma Tanna, Terence Lewis shake a leg on Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s song

Karishma Tanna is an active user of social media, often shares glimpses of her daily activities and inspires her fans to achieve fitness goals.

Actress Karishma Tanna shared a video on Instagram that shows her dancing with Terence Lewis to the Hindi version of the hit song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, picturized on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Several fans and followers took to the post's comments section and praised the duo for their skills.

Karishma Tanna and Terence Lewis turned the gym into their dance floor as they shook their legs to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, called Nacho. In the video, Karishma can be seen donning peach pair of leggings and a blacktop. The duo displayed a power-packed dance performance as Ram Charan and Jr. NTR portrayed in the music video that became famous as soon as it was released. In the caption of the post, Karishma Tanna mentioned, "Random dancing in the eerrr gym With my one n only Dance Master @terence_here Why not have some fun in the gym??"

Recently, Karishma Tanna posted a video of her Sunday workout with her husband, Varun Bangera. In the video, the couple performed various exercises together and gave fans fitness and couple goals.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot in February 2022 and became the talk of the town as they shared pictures from their dreamy wedding online. Karishma's bridal attire during her marriage has impressed her fans on social media. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, while her husband is seen in a beige coloured sherwani. Watch the video.

