    Is Nora Fatehi’s body-hugging floral dress a yay or nay?

    First Published Mar 14, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Nora Fatehi was spotted on the sets of a reality TV show in Mumbai on Monday. Do you think her outfit is a fashion hit? Or is it a miss? Check out the pictures.

    One of the sizzling sensations of Bollywood, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi slays her fashion game every single time. Whether it is donning a sexy bikini, a body-fitted gown or a pretty salwar suit for the airport, Nora has always upped her fashion game and is an inspiration to many of her followers. On Monday, the actor was spotted at the sets of a reality TV show. The shutters bugs papped her outside her vanity.

    Nora Fatehi wore a white body-fitted tube gown with prints of roses and leaves all over it. The dress had a low neck and came with a pretty flair towards the end.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi birthday: On her 30th birthday, here are 6 lesser-known facts about the actor

    However, the highlight of her outfit of the day was the trail that she had at the back of it, adding an oomph factor to her already pretty dress.

    As for the make-up, those who know Nora Fatehi’s fashion would certainly know that she is a lover of minimalistic things. Whether it is her make-up or her accessories, the actor keeps it to a minimum yet stylish and chic.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    For this outfit too, Nora Fatehi kept her make-up to nude and subtle. There was no extra drama for eye make-up neither did he go bold with her lips. Nora opted for nude shades for her make-up which blended perfectly with her outfit.

    And for the accessories, Nora Fatehi opted for statement earrings and nothing else! She wore white pointed stilettoes. As for the hair, she kept them open with slight waves. If you ask her, given that it already feels like summer, Nora Fatehi’s floral dress, that too in white, comes as very breathy and comfortable for us. It can be chosen for a perfect day party.

