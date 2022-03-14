Is Nora Fatehi’s body-hugging floral dress a yay or nay?

Nora Fatehi was spotted on the sets of a reality TV show in Mumbai on Monday. Do you think her outfit is a fashion hit? Or is it a miss? Check out the pictures.

One of the sizzling sensations of Bollywood, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi slays her fashion game every single time. Whether it is donning a sexy bikini, a body-fitted gown or a pretty salwar suit for the airport, Nora has always upped her fashion game and is an inspiration to many of her followers. On Monday, the actor was spotted at the sets of a reality TV show. The shutters bugs papped her outside her vanity.

Nora Fatehi wore a white body-fitted tube gown with prints of roses and leaves all over it. The dress had a low neck and came with a pretty flair towards the end.

However, the highlight of her outfit of the day was the trail that she had at the back of it, adding an oomph factor to her already pretty dress.

As for the make-up, those who know Nora Fatehi's fashion would certainly know that she is a lover of minimalistic things. Whether it is her make-up or her accessories, the actor keeps it to a minimum yet stylish and chic.

For this outfit too, Nora Fatehi kept her make-up to nude and subtle. There was no extra drama for eye make-up neither did he go bold with her lips. Nora opted for nude shades for her make-up which blended perfectly with her outfit.