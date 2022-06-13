No kissing, intimate scenes for Nayanthara? Lady superstar makes big decision after marriage; read on

Nayanthara's South coworkers are supposed to be fine with the no-cuddling-no-touching policy. It remains to be seen how Nayanthara's career would be affected by this move.

On June 9th, Nayanthara married her long-time boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan at a renowned resort in Mahabalipuram. According to the latest reports, the Lady Superstar has opted to avoid performing romantic or personal sequences onscreen with her male co-stars. And it appears that not only has the actress' personal life altered but her professional life as well.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Nayanthara will take a break from her acting career to spend quality time with her director husband. After she returns to acting, she will no longer romance her co-stars. However, an official statement from Nayanthara on her big decision is awaited.



While Shah Rukh Khan is notorious for avoiding closeness onscreen, which may work in her favour in Atlee's forthcoming Jawan, Nayanthara's South coworkers are equally fine with the no-cuddling-no-touching policy. It remains to be seen how Nayanthara's career would be affected by this move.

Vignesh released his first wedding image on social media after getting married in a dreamlike ceremony, in which he was seen laying a kiss on his wife's forehead.



On their wedding day, Vignesh put the ceremonial 'Thali' around Nayanthara's neck at about 10.24 a.m.

According to sources, following the wedding, the pair walked down the aisle and received blessings from superstar Rajinikanth, who was sat next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

As part of their wedding plans, the couple arranged for lunch to be served to over lakh individuals across the state. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice