    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Newlywed actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan got into an argument while visiting the Tirupati shrine in Tirupati. The couple travelled to Tirupati to participate in Lord Venkateswara's Kalyanatsavam after a magnificent wedding in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, June 10. Nayanthara was spotted going to the temple with her shoes on in images that have since gone popular on the internet.

    According to Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Chief Vigilance Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Wearing sandals within the temple is forbidden.

    "She (Nayanathara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine." he said.

    He added that they would soon serve a legal notice to the actor, "We are serving notices to Nayanathara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her."

    The couple has since apologised and written a letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board.

    In a long statement, the couple wrote, “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple."

    "We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," the statement added.

    Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan has offered an apology for the incident. In a small wedding at a secluded resort in Mahabalipuram, the 37-year-old actress married Vignesh. Close friends and family members were present during the event. Only a few well-known people were invited. Among the few celebs that attended the wedding were Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and filmmaker Atlee.

    Earlier, during a press conference to announce his wedding, Vignesh Shivan stated that they had intended to marry in Tirupati but had to abandon the plan owing to logistical concerns.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
