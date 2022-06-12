Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married on June 9th in a grand yet traditional ceremony at the Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu, making their six-year romance official. So, when is the wedding reception going to be held? We've got all the information you need right here.

According to a source, the newlyweds would first visit Nayanthara's hometown of Kochi in Kerala. So, the wedding ceremony was over, but what about the reception...? We've got all the information you need right here...

According to our source, Nayanthara would restart Jawan's shoot with SRK after she returned from Kochi. According to our insider, the couple's wedding celebration is unlikely to take another two weeks due to this schedule. It will take place in a prominent location in Chennai. Also Read: Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan at Tirupati to seek blessings post-wedding