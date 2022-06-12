Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married on June 9th in a grand yet traditional ceremony at the Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu, making their six-year romance official. So, when is the wedding reception going to be held? We've got all the information you need right here.

    Nayanthara, widely known as Lady Superstar in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has married her long-time director partner, Vignesh Shivan.
     

    Vignesh Shivan and South Indian actress Nayanthara, who is not a Bollywood heroine, began dating six years ago and started staying together a few years later, but they are set to make their relationship official in the eyes of so-called societal norms on June 9th at the Mahabalipuram temple in Tamil Nadu. 

    According to a source, the newlyweds would first visit Nayanthara's hometown of Kochi in Kerala. So, the wedding ceremony was over, but what about the reception...? We've got all the information you need right here... 

    According to our source, Nayanthara would restart Jawan's shoot with SRK after she returned from Kochi. According to our insider, the couple's wedding celebration is unlikely to take another two weeks due to this schedule. It will take place in a prominent location in Chennai. Also Read: Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan at Tirupati to seek blessings post-wedding

    The reception may be skipped by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and others who attended the ceremony. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and others are expected to attend. Also Read: Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

