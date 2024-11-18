Delhi's Air Equals 49 Cigarettes a Day; Which State Has Healthiest?

India News
Delhi's pollution has reached a highly toxic level. Non-smokers' lungs are exposed to toxins equivalent to 49 cigarettes. What about other states?
Delhi's AQI at 12:30 pm on November 18 was 978. This dangerous level is equivalent to smoking 49.02 cigarettes a day.
Haryana's AQI has reached 631. This is equivalent to smoking 33.25 cigarettes a day.
Uttar Pradesh's AQI has reached 273. This is equivalent to smoking about 10.16 cigarettes a day.
Punjab's air is also quite toxic. On Monday, Punjab's AQI was 233. This is equivalent to smoking 8.34 cigarettes a day.
Arunachal Pradesh's air is much better. Its AQI is 13, equivalent to smoking 0.18 cigarettes a day.
Ladakh has the cleanest air. Its AQI is the best, equivalent to smoking zero cigarettes.