Delhi's Air Equals 49 Cigarettes a Day; Which State Has Healthiest?

Delhi's pollution has reached a highly toxic level. Non-smokers' lungs are exposed to toxins equivalent to 49 cigarettes. What about other states?

Delhi's AQI at dangerous levels

Delhi's AQI at 12:30 pm on November 18 was 978. This dangerous level is equivalent to smoking 49.02 cigarettes a day.

Haryana's air quality rivals Delhi's smog

Haryana's AQI has reached 631. This is equivalent to smoking 33.25 cigarettes a day.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's AQI has reached 273. This is equivalent to smoking about 10.16 cigarettes a day.

Punjab

Punjab's air is also quite toxic. On Monday, Punjab's AQI was 233. This is equivalent to smoking 8.34 cigarettes a day.

Arunachal Pradesh's AQI

Arunachal Pradesh's air is much better. Its AQI is 13, equivalent to smoking 0.18 cigarettes a day.

Ladakh boasts the cleanest air in India

Ladakh has the cleanest air. Its AQI is the best, equivalent to smoking zero cigarettes.

