Nick Jonas' Kerala connection: Singer's link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district - Fans should know

In a throwback post, Nick Jonas' actress-wife Priyanka Chopra recalls being raised by her 'nani' (maternal grandmother) Mary John while her parents were busy developing their businesses. PC's nani was from Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Today (September 16th), Nick Jonas turned 30 and his wife Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate this special day. Nick began his singing and acting career as a kid and received a record deal offer as a teenager. With his brothers Kevin and Joe, Jonas established the Jonas Brothers and went on to appear in the "Jonas" television series on the Disney Channel (2009).



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jonas has established himself as a solo performer in addition to the band and broadened his acting career to encompass TV and cinema. He has also acted in movies like "Be Careful What You Wish For" and "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (2009). (2015). We want to wish him a happy birthday because it's his birthday today.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Do you know, Nick Jonas has a connection with Kerala?

Yes, a few months ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a treasured childhood photograph in a nostalgic mood. She is shown with her nani, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her cousin Priyam Mathur. The photo was taken during her grandmother's birthday party, which is all about the "strong maternal figures" in Priyanka's life.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka said that her nani was an important part of my childhood and consider herself really fortunate to have had so many strong maternal figures in her life. "I am eternally thankful to each and every one of you. Nani, I will always miss you. Priyam Mathur is also looking gorgeous," PC wrote.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mary John, Priyanka Chopra's maternal grandmother, is from the Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala. Priyanka's grandmother changed her name to Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri after marrying Dr. MK Akhouri, a leader in Bihar at the time. She was a Jacobite Syrian Christian.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In 2016, PC's grandmother passed away; during that time, the actress visited Kottayam, since she requested that her corpse be buried in her hometown. It was reported that Priyanka Chopra had kept her daughter's name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after her grandmother (Marie) Also Read: Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

Photo Courtesy: Instagram