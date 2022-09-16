Nick Jonas' Kerala connection: Singer's link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district - Fans should know
In a throwback post, Nick Jonas' actress-wife Priyanka Chopra recalls being raised by her 'nani' (maternal grandmother) Mary John while her parents were busy developing their businesses. PC's nani was from Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala.
Today (September 16th), Nick Jonas turned 30 and his wife Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate this special day. Nick began his singing and acting career as a kid and received a record deal offer as a teenager. With his brothers Kevin and Joe, Jonas established the Jonas Brothers and went on to appear in the "Jonas" television series on the Disney Channel (2009).
Jonas has established himself as a solo performer in addition to the band and broadened his acting career to encompass TV and cinema. He has also acted in movies like "Be Careful What You Wish For" and "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" (2009). (2015). We want to wish him a happy birthday because it's his birthday today.
Do you know, Nick Jonas has a connection with Kerala?
Yes, a few months ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a treasured childhood photograph in a nostalgic mood. She is shown with her nani, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her cousin Priyam Mathur. The photo was taken during her grandmother's birthday party, which is all about the "strong maternal figures" in Priyanka's life.
Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing.”
Priyanka said that her nani was an important part of my childhood and consider herself really fortunate to have had so many strong maternal figures in her life. "I am eternally thankful to each and every one of you. Nani, I will always miss you. Priyam Mathur is also looking gorgeous," PC wrote.
Mary John, Priyanka Chopra's maternal grandmother, is from the Kumarakom, Kottayam district in Kerala. Priyanka's grandmother changed her name to Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri after marrying Dr. MK Akhouri, a leader in Bihar at the time. She was a Jacobite Syrian Christian.
In 2016, PC's grandmother passed away; during that time, the actress visited Kottayam, since she requested that her corpse be buried in her hometown. It was reported that Priyanka Chopra had kept her daughter's name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after her grandmother (Marie) Also Read: Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women
According to reports, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, stated in one of her earlier interviews that her daughter knows a few Malayalam phrases because her grandmother's family used to visit their home regularly and they interacted mainly in Malayalam. Also Read: Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason