Justin Bieber’s India tour cancelled? Here’s the reason

Justin Bieber was scheduled to perform live in New Delhi on October 18 as a part of his world tour. However, per reports, his show stands cancelled. Continue reading to find out the reason behind it.

The Indian Beliebers, who had eagerly been looking forward to singing sensation Justin Bieber’s concert in New Delhi, might have to go through a heartbreak. The singer, who was slated to perform in India next month, as part of his world tour, might not be able to do so any longer.

According to reports, Justin Bieber’s India show was to take place in New Delhi on October 18. However, if reports are to be believed, the concert now stands cancelled, and the singer will not be arriving here any time soon. This news comes in after the singer himself, recently, said that since his health was improving, he would continue with his world tour schedule.

This is for the second time that Justin Bieber's world tour has been cancelled. The ‘Peaches’ singer had announced a world tour in May, to promote his album 'Justice'. Previously also he had cancelled his world tour due to health reasons. And looks like, it is the same reason this time around too.

A few months ago, Justin Bieber was diagnosed with facial paralysis which led him to cancel his ‘Justice World Tour’ that was to be held in several countries including India. Now, the world tour has been cancelled in many countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE, and Israel.

However, if you are someone who had booked tickets to his show and are worried about your money, fret not. Along with the information of the show being cancelled, the organisers have also revealed that all ticket prices will duly be returned to those who brought the tickets. As per the information, all the money will be returned to ticket buyers within 10 days. It is worth noting that in June, Justin was suffering from a disease called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, after which half of his face was paralyzed.