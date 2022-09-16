Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas is celebrating his 30th birthday today, on Friday, September 16. The couple has jetted off in a private aircraft to celebrate Nick's birthday, a video of which was shared by Nick on his Instagram. Meanwhile, did you know that he first fell in love at the age of 14? Take a look at the women whom he reportedly dated before finding his true love, Priyank Chopra.

Global singing sensation, singer-actor Nick Jonas has entered the big 30s club! Nick, the husband of our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra, is celebrating his 30th birthday today, on Friday, September 16. Nick has often remained in the headlines for his personal life. He was born in the year 1992 to Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Millar Jonas in Dallas, Texas, USA. Nick's real name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas; he started his career at the age of 13.

In the year 2016, Nick's first album ‘It's About Time’ was released, after which his band gained a lot of traction on Disney Channel. As Nick celebrates his birthday today, take a look at the women that he was romantically involved with, before he fell in love with Priyanka Chopra and decided to marry her.

Nick Jonas has reportedly had an affair with four women. Nick first fell in love when he was just 14 years old. Nick's first love was Disney star and American singer-actress Miley Cyrus. During an interview, he himself confessed that Miley was the first girl he kissed. He was in a relationship with her from June 2006 to December 2007.

After this, Nick Jonas reportedly dated Selena Gomez. Selena was a part of Nick's music video. In 2011, Nick fell in love with Australian singer Delta Goodrem. This relationship, which lasted barely 10 months, ended in February 2012. Delta was about eight years older than Nick.

In the year 2013, Nick Jonas's closeness with the fashion world's popular model Olivia Culpo started growing. However, this relationship lasted for two years and in the year 2015, they both separated, calling it quits.

After his relationship with Olivia Culpo, Priyanka Chopra entered his life; Nick proposed to Priyanka in Greece. After being in a relationship for many years, Nick and Priyanka married in the year 2018. The two have an age difference of 10 years but that does not seem to have any negative impact on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra jetted off in their private aircraft to bring in the former’s 30th birthday. Nick also shared a video of the name on his Instagram handle which shows Priyanka seated inside the private jet. Check out the video here: