Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused Shariful Fakir claims he attacked actor to escape tight restraint

Mumbai: Shariful Fakir, who was arrested for assaulting actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, told investigators that Khan had restrained him in a tight, embrace-like hold to stop him from escaping, which caused him to repeatedly stab the actor in the back. The police are awaiting Khan's discharge from Lilavati Hospital, where he is recovering, to record his statement.

A 150-member police team located Shariful, a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the area, in a marshy region near Thane after a large-scale search operation on Sunday. Investigators are expected to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the crime.

"We have to be mindful that the actor and his family are traumatised after everything that they have been through. All precautions will be taken while recreating the sequence of events at the crime scene," an officer said as quoted by TOI.

Forensic experts managed to recover 19 fingerprints from the crime scene following the incident on Thursday. These fingerprints were found on the bathroom window, pipes, and a ladder that the suspect had used to enter the apartment.

"After the fingerprints were lifted on the day of the offence, they were run through the national database but no match was found. The reason could be that Shariful does not have a prior crime record in the country," an officer said.

"He had carried tools used for burglaries such as hammers et cetera, besides the knife. The CCTV footage shows him going up the building without footwear but wearing his shoes on his way downstairs. This indicates he was careful to carry his shoes in his bag on his way up as he had climbed up the pipes," an officer said.

Sharif has two brothers and his parents reside in Bangladesh. He is unmarried and has no known relatives in India. The police have not discovered any Indian identification documents in his possession.

