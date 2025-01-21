Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused Shariful Fakir claims he attacked actor to escape tight restraint

Shariful Fakir, the Bangladeshi national arrested for assaulting actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home, claimed that Khan had restrained him, prompting him to repeatedly stab the actor.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Bangladeshi accused Shariful Fakir claims he attacked actor to escape tight restraint anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Mumbai: Shariful Fakir, who was arrested for assaulting actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence, told investigators that Khan had restrained him in a tight, embrace-like hold to stop him from escaping, which caused him to repeatedly stab the actor in the back. The police are awaiting Khan's discharge from Lilavati Hospital, where he is recovering, to record his statement.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused planned to break into another flat in actor's building

A 150-member police team located Shariful, a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the area, in a marshy region near Thane after a large-scale search operation on Sunday. Investigators are expected to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the crime.

"We have to be mindful that the actor and his family are traumatised after everything that they have been through. All precautions will be taken while recreating the sequence of events at the crime scene," an officer said as quoted by TOI.

Forensic experts managed to recover 19 fingerprints from the crime scene following the incident on Thursday. These fingerprints were found on the bathroom window, pipes, and a ladder that the suspect had used to enter the apartment.

"After the fingerprints were lifted on the day of the offence, they were run through the national database but no match was found. The reason could be that Shariful does not have a prior crime record in the country," an officer said.

"He had carried tools used for burglaries such as hammers et cetera, besides the knife. The CCTV footage shows him going up the building without footwear but wearing his shoes on his way downstairs. This indicates he was careful to carry his shoes in his bag on his way up as he had climbed up the pipes," an officer said.

Sharif has two brothers and his parents reside in Bangladesh. He is unmarried and has no known relatives in India. The police have not discovered any Indian identification documents in his possession.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home shk

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology NTI

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing Pehla Nasha together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon