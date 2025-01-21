IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Nayar entertained the team by singing a song a popular bollywood song ‘Pehla Nasha’ from the film Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, starred by Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar sang together a classical song during the team bonding ahead of the first T20I of the five-match series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Team India led by Suryakumar Yadav arrived in Kolkata in the evening of 18th January and they had a training session under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, and Abhishek Nayar the following day, 19th January. The entire India squad underwent another training session on January 20. After the training session, the entire team for a team bonding activity.

Also read: 'He just sent one-line text': KCA president breaks silence on Samson's absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Nayar entertained the team by singing a song together, ‘Pehla Nasha’ from popular Bollywood film Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, starred by Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, adding nostalgia and camaraderie during the team bonding session. Samson posted the video of the same on his Instagram handle and hilariously asked whether he can come to Mumbai, referring to auditioning after singing a song in Hindi.

“Nothing is impossible!! Njan Paadi (I sang a song). Mein Mumbai aa sakta hu?” Samson wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here

However, Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav reacted to Sanju Samson’s caption, hilariously saying that he can come to Mumbai only after his audition in Chennai, Rajkot, and Pune.

“Aap Mumbai aa rahe hai lekin Chennai, Rajkot, Pune audition ke baad.” Suryakumar wrote.

After the first T20I in Kolkata, India and England will head to Chennai for the second T20I at MA Chidabaram Stadium on January 25, before playing the third match of the five-match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 28. The fourth and fifth T20Is will take place at MCA Stadium in Pune and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 31 and February 2.

India vs England T20Is schedule:

1st T20I: Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata - January 22 - 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: MA Chidabaram Stadium, Chennai - January 25 - 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot - January 28 - 7:00 PM

4th T20I: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai - January 31 - 7:00 PM

5th T20I: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - February 2 - 7:00 PM

Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar

Latest Videos