Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the much-anticipated action-drama Sky Force. As excitement builds around the film, Veer recently shared that he has sought acting advice from close friends in the industry, including actress Janhvi Kapoor, whom he considers “nearly family.” In an interview, the young actor acknowledged Janhvi’s experience and emphasized how he always tries to learn from her insights.

Discussing his bond with Janhvi, Veer spoke highly of her acting skills, particularly her performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where she portrayed a real-life character. He mentioned that he often turns to his actor friends for advice and values Janhvi’s experience, drawing comparisons between her role in Gunjan Saxena and his own in Sky Force. Veer explained that her guidance has been valuable to him. Notably, Janhvi Kapoor is currently dating Veer’s brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

Recently, Veer had an emotional interaction with the family of Squadron Leader Ajjamada B. Devayya, the Mahavir Chakra recipient he portrays in Sky Force. He shared heartfelt moments from this meeting on Instagram, reflecting on his experience with Devayya’s 90-year-old wife, Sundari Devayya, and their daughters, Smitha and Preetha, in Bengaluru.

In his post, Veer described the meeting as profoundly moving and revealed that hearing personal anecdotes from the family gave him a deeper understanding of Devayya’s heroism and sacrifice. For the past three and a half years, Veer had dedicated himself to learning about the life and legacy of the real-life hero in preparation for his role as "Tabby" in the film. However, he admitted that meeting Devayya’s family brought new depth to his understanding of the late squadron leader’s bravery.

