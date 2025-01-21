VIDEO: Ajith Kumar is in Portugal, enjoys time with fans and prepare for his next race

While practising, Kollywood star Ajith Kumar met a young fan and her parents in Portugal. After winning the event in Dubai, he travelled to Portugal to prepare for his next race.

Actor Ajith Kumar has flown for Portugal to prepare for his next major racing event. He was spotted engaging with his young followers and their families in between practice sessions. A new video has surfaced online, in which Ajith greets a little admirer and asks for her name while speaking with her parents. The video is currently doing the rounds on social media. Ajith Kumar Racing Team took third position in the Dubai 24H event a few days ago.

After winning the Dubai race, the actor flew to Portugal and competed in the qualifying sessions. His fervent followers in Portugal learnt of his presence and showed up at the track to see him. A few lucky fans met and spoke with Ajith Kumar, wishing him prosperity.

One such video depicts a family eager to see Ajith Kumar. When he noticed a little girl, he welcomed her and asked for her name. He exchanged greetings with her parents before departing for his practice session. Another adorable fan encounter occurred when he held a baby in his hand and posed for a photo with his/her parents.

Ajith Kumar Racing Team will compete in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe. Before the race, his squad of drivers practiced on the course.

Ajith Kumar's next film, Vidaamuyarchi, will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film is set for a big release on February 6. His film, Good Bad Ugly, with director Adhik Ravichandran, is set to be released on April 10.

