Netizens call Suhana Khan 'Kylie Jenner', and some wonder how she has become so fair

Fans are shocked to find an uncanny resemblance between Suhana Khan and Kylie Jenner. Take a look at the pictures from last night in Mumbai



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is set to debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, among others. Last night, Aug 02, Suhana was seen outside a popular restaurant with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her son Agastya Nanda.



Last night, Suhana donned a black cropped T-shirt with wide-leg blue jeans and canvas shoes. She tied her hair in a bun. She also wore a black mask as a precaution against COVID-19.



Her pictures and videos went viral, showing Shweta Bachchan protecting Suhana from the crowd. At the same time, the fans and photographers gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of Suhana.

Many social media users and fans are stunned to see an uncanny resemblance between her and the makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Many said she looks like Kylie here and wondered how she has become so fair. Suhana Khan is frequently singled out for her skin tone, and this time is no different; the trolls are asking her how she got to be so fair. Kylie Jenner Jaisi lag rahi hai, one user said. Suhana It's safe to say that you.



Suhana Khan, who looked in a rush and forgot to pose for the camera person, was picked for the same and called arrogant One user mentioned Abhi to ek bhi film nhi aayi or itna bhav de rahe hain media wale. Also Read: Video: Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, spends time with kids and women

