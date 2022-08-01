Video: Esha Gupta flaunts SEXY cleavage, hurts Hindu sentiments in her latest Instagram post

Esha Gupta receives backlash after using a devotional song about Lord Shiva in her workout video and showing cleavage. Social media user says, "Stop Hurting Hindu Sentiment"

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Actress Esha Gupta's most recent Instagram post has angered several online users, especially followers of Lord Shiva. The Aashram 3 actress tweeted a video of herself working out vigorously on Monday. She flaunted her cleavage and shorts while wearing a crop top.



Esha posted a workout video with a devotional tune added to it, which was not well received by certain internet users, who teased the actress. Many individuals attacked her, claiming that she shouldn't have used bhajans in such films. (Video)

Esha posted a video on her Instagram account along with the popular devotional song "Shiv Shiv" by Rajan Mishra. She could be seen extending her legs while sitting with her legs spread wide in the footage.

Her wardrobe selection didn't go with this music. Netizens began teasing Esha and requesting that she take down the song shortly after the video became viral online.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Don't use devotional songs on such videos.” Another said, “Tum yo jo rahi ho dharm ka apman kr rahi ho ase dress pahn kr aur ye song lagaker.” One comment read, “U are hurting Hindus sentiments by using Lord Shiv's Bhajan on your video.”



The Jannat 2 actress, meanwhile, was recently seen at the Mumbai airport dressed traditionally. Fans adored her portrayal of a desi woman as she walked out in a simple lime green suit and blue dupatta. Also Read: Hotness Alert: Malaika Arora personifies 'sex appeal' in sheer ivory saree (pictures)

