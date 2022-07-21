Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix confirms documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding?

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 7:43 AM IST

    Amidst reports about Netflix slapping a Rs 25 crore notice to Vignesh Shivan, the OTT giant has reportedly confirmed that the couple’s wedding documentary will make its way to the streamer.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    After dating for a few years, South's ‘lady superstar’ Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took their relationship to the next level by sealing on a forever. Nayan and Vignesh got married to each other at a posh Mahabalipuram resort on June 9, amidst close-knit celebrations that were attended by families, close friends and some of the biggest superstars. Even before Nayan and Vignesh tied the knot, reports had surfaced that their glamourous and grand wedding would make its way through an online streamer for the world, especially the Indian audience to watch.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Recently, when the couple completed a month of their wedding on July 9, Vignesh Shivan shared some unseen pictures of Nayanthara and him for their marriage. These also included pictures of Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Soon after this, there were numerous reposts recently that claimed the deal with Netflix was cancelled. Rather, the claims were regarding Netflix backing out of it since Vignesh had shared the images.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first-month anniversary; share unseen pics with Rajinikanth, SRK

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    However, once again, there are new reports doing rounds that suggest the deal has not been put off from the table and is rather very much still in place; the untitled documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be released on Netflix.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon pictures are everything adorable and romantic

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    According to a report, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said that the streamer cannot wait to show its viewers the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. She also reportedly said that the documentary is being helmed by director Gautham Vasudevan, in association with Rowdy Pictures.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are not the first celebrity couple in India whose wedding will make its way as a documentary on an OTT platform since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were approached first for the same.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital RBA

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more RBA

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreated 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch) RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar gets naughty, recreates 'Oo Antava' sensual steps (Watch)

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri heroine Pakkhi Hegde all set for her TV debut with 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' RBA

    Bhojpuri heroine Pakkhi Hegde all set for her TV debut with 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Hooda - 4 Indians to watch out-ayh

    India vs Windies 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Hooda - 4 Indians to watch out

    astrology daily horoscope for july 21 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 20, 2022: Good day for Aries, Gemini on family front, be careful Taurus

    National Herald case: ED set to quiz Sonia Gandhi; Congress to hit the streets again

    National Herald case: ED set to quiz Sonia Gandhi; Congress to hit the streets again

    Numerology Predictions for July 21 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 21: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon