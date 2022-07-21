Netflix confirms documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding?

Amidst reports about Netflix slapping a Rs 25 crore notice to Vignesh Shivan, the OTT giant has reportedly confirmed that the couple’s wedding documentary will make its way to the streamer.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

After dating for a few years, South's ‘lady superstar’ Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took their relationship to the next level by sealing on a forever. Nayan and Vignesh got married to each other at a posh Mahabalipuram resort on June 9, amidst close-knit celebrations that were attended by families, close friends and some of the biggest superstars. Even before Nayan and Vignesh tied the knot, reports had surfaced that their glamourous and grand wedding would make its way through an online streamer for the world, especially the Indian audience to watch.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Recently, when the couple completed a month of their wedding on July 9, Vignesh Shivan shared some unseen pictures of Nayanthara and him for their marriage. These also included pictures of Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Soon after this, there were numerous reposts recently that claimed the deal with Netflix was cancelled. Rather, the claims were regarding Netflix backing out of it since Vignesh had shared the images. ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first-month anniversary; share unseen pics with Rajinikanth, SRK

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

However, once again, there are new reports doing rounds that suggest the deal has not been put off from the table and is rather very much still in place; the untitled documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be released on Netflix. ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon pictures are everything adorable and romantic

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

According to a report, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said that the streamer cannot wait to show its viewers the wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. She also reportedly said that the documentary is being helmed by director Gautham Vasudevan, in association with Rowdy Pictures.

Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram