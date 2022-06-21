Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon pictures are everything adorable and romantic

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara has gone on a honeymoon in Thailand after her marriage with filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan. Check out their loved-filled pictures here.

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a grand wedding in Tamil Nadu early this month. They tied the knot at a post resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Since then, this star couple was busy performing traditional rituals. Now Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have taken some time for themselves and both the stars have reached Thailand for their romantic honeymoon. Vignesh Shivan shared a slew of pictures from their honey that have been breaking the internet. The pictures show Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sharing some adorable and romantic moments with Vignesh dropping kisses on his lady love’s forehead.

In these pictures, Nayantara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are seen showering love on each other. The actress is seen wearing a pretty yellow gown while comfortably sitting on a rustic wooden chair. Vignesh Shivan cups her cheeks adorable as the camera captures their heart-melting moment. ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Couple shares first set of pics as bride and groom

The pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand have been shared by Vignesh Shivan on his social media accounts. In another picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh are seen holding each other’s hands as they comfortably get lost in each other’s eyes, making for another romantic photograph. ALSO READ: Nayanthara or Vignesh Shivan, who is richer? Their joint net worth will shock you

In one more adorable photograph, Nayantharan lovingly holds her hubby Vignesh Shivan close to her. These pictures of the newlywed couple have been setting some major couple goals.

Sharing these very beautiful pictures of Nayantara and himself on social media, Vignesh Shivan revealed that these love-filled pictures were clicked by himself. Ever since he posted these, social media users have not been able to keep calm. Their fans have left his comments section overloaded with heart emoticons.

