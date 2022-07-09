Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first-month anniversary; share unseen pics with Rajinikanth, SRK

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary. The two got married at a posh resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have completed a month of their marriage today, on Saturday, July 9. One of South’s most adored jodis, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in Mahabalipuram on June 9. On the occasion of their first month's wedding anniversary, Vignesh shared a slew of fresh and unseen pictures from their wedding. And these pictures are loved by their fans and followers, especially because they feature two of the biggest superstars of the country – Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Vignesh Shivan has shared some unseen pictures of his wedding with Nayanthara on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajnikanth are seen in these pictures. Taking to the captions, Vignesh has thanked both the superstars for their attendance at the wedding and showering their blessings.

    In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen hugging Nayanthara. The two actors will be seen in Atlee’s next ‘Jawan’, a poster of which was released recently.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    Vignesh Shivan has shared many pictures from the time of his wedding on Instagram. In these pictures, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is seen with the bride and groom.

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram


    In another picture, Vignesh Shivan, Nayantara and filmmaker Atlee are also seen with Shahrukh, while another picture shows ‘Jawan’ co-stars sharing a moment of laughter at the wedding.

    Sharing these pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh wrote in the caption: “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed 😇 One month anniversary ☺️☺️🥰🥰😘😘😘😘.”

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

    In another set of pictures that featured Rajinikanth, Vignesh Shivan wrote: “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will 😇😇😍😍🥰🥰 Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day ☺️☺️😍😍😍.”

    Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

