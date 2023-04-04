Neha Dhupia ramps up beach fashion with breezy ensemble during Maldives vacay; See pictures

Neha Dhupia traveled to the Maldives with Angad Bedi and their kids. Her breezy and chic outfits are steal-worthy. See the photos inside.

Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

Neha Dhupia's spectacular collection of beach-wear ensemble outfits and her dose of hotness and fashion is unmissable as she flaunts them in her recent Maldivian vacay pictures.

Neha Dhupia looks stunning in a blue floral-printed kaftan by Abir and Nannki at the Maldivian vacay. She teamed it with a dark green bikini ensemble outfit.

Neha Dhupia is a certified beach bum and serves alluring looks in a grey-colored maxi dress outfit and looks towards the white sands and is flaunting her toned legs as the maxi dress has a thigh-high slit.

Neha Dhupia's red-colored floral-themed knee-length midi dress outfit is an intriguing addition to every girl's summer vacay wardrobe who loves the tropical sun and beaches.

Neha Dhupia elevates beach fashion and changes the voguing tones in her floral blue-printed luxe resort wear kaftan and dark-green colored bikini to enhance her sizzling looks.

One of our favorite beach looks of Neha shows the actor in a white-colored floral mini dress and a kaftan-style slip-on ensemble.

Neha Dhupia looks stunning and radiant as she soars the heat in her cream handwoven jamdani cotton kaftan dress with hand-braided tassel details on the neckline in this sunkissed Maldivian vacay picture.

