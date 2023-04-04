Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neha Dhupia ramps up beach fashion with breezy ensemble during Maldives vacay; See pictures

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Neha Dhupia traveled to the Maldives with Angad Bedi and their kids. Her breezy and chic outfits are steal-worthy. See the photos inside.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia's spectacular collection of beach-wear ensemble outfits and her dose of hotness and fashion is unmissable as she flaunts them in her recent Maldivian vacay pictures.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia looks stunning in a blue floral-printed kaftan by Abir and Nannki at the Maldivian vacay. She teamed it with a dark green bikini ensemble outfit.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia is a certified beach bum and serves alluring looks in a grey-colored maxi dress outfit and looks towards the white sands and is flaunting her toned legs as the maxi dress has a thigh-high slit.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia's red-colored floral-themed knee-length midi dress outfit is an intriguing addition to every girl's summer vacay wardrobe who loves the tropical sun and beaches.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia elevates beach fashion and changes the voguing tones in her floral blue-printed luxe resort wear kaftan and dark-green colored bikini to enhance her sizzling looks.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    One of our favorite beach looks of Neha shows the actor in a white-colored floral mini dress and a kaftan-style slip-on ensemble.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia looks stunning and radiant as she soars the heat in her cream handwoven jamdani cotton kaftan dress with hand-braided tassel details on the neckline in this sunkissed Maldivian vacay picture.

    Image: Neha Dhupia / Instagram

    Neha Dhupia amplifies the fashion and style fiesta in a toasted orange-colored kaftan dress with tied-up hair in a bun and white sunglasses as she gives a sexy pose on the white sands.

