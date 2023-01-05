Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neelam Giri SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress dance to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi' in pink Choli

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri actress, has surprised her fans and followers with her recent dance video. The actress was seen dancing to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi'; check it out.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bhojpuri songs and dance are currently trending on social media. Recently Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri left everyone stunned with her dance video.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, Neelam Giri can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi'. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was seen wearing a blue skirt which she paired with a pink blouse. She just dropped a few heart emojis in the caption and turned off comments.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neelam Giri's video is going viral on social media and has got more than 448K views so far.  Neelam has more than 2 million Instagram followers. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri actress, is recognised for her daring appearance. She is still in the spotlight for her old and new videos. The actress never ceases to wow her admirers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is also recognised as the Bhojpuri film industry's social media queen. She spends a lot of time on social media. She is back in the spotlight thanks to her viral video.

