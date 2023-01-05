Neelam Giri SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress dance to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi' in pink Choli
Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri actress, has surprised her fans and followers with her recent dance video. The actress was seen dancing to Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi'; check it out.
Bhojpuri songs and dance are currently trending on social media. Recently Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri left everyone stunned with her dance video.
In the video, Neelam Giri can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves on Pawan Singh's song 'Loi Ke Toi'. (WATCH VIDEO)
She was seen wearing a blue skirt which she paired with a pink blouse. She just dropped a few heart emojis in the caption and turned off comments.
Neelam Giri's video is going viral on social media and has got more than 448K views so far. Neelam has more than 2 million Instagram followers.
Neelam Giri, a Bhojpuri actress, is recognised for her daring appearance. She is still in the spotlight for her old and new videos. The actress never ceases to wow her admirers.
She is also recognised as the Bhojpuri film industry's social media queen. She spends a lot of time on social media. She is back in the spotlight thanks to her viral video.