    Nayanthara to copy Katrina Kaif's wedding style; know details

    First Published May 30, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    A digital wedding invitation has leaked online only days before Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's big day. It has a particular link with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's hush-hush wedding ceremony. Know-how 

    After six years of courtship, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have chosen to marry. On June 9, the pair will marry in a lavish ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. 
     

    A digital wedding invitation has leaked online only days before Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's hush-hush wedding ceremony, and it has a particular link with their ceremony.
     

    According to the leaked wedding invitation, Nayanthara and Vignesh have chosen the same wedding planner, Shaadi Squad, who previously organised Vicky-big Katrina's day. "Save the Date for the wedding of Nayan & Wikki. 09th June 2022, Mahabs." With the song Naan Pizhai from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal playing in the background, read the invitation.
     

    Since Nayanthara and Vignesh were recently photographed at the Kaligammbal temple in March, rumours of their secret marriage have been circulating. Nayanthara was spotted wearing sindoor (vermillion) as she departed the temple with her beau in viral photos and videos published by their fan sites. 
     

    Vignesh covers Nayantha with his arms around her in one of the videos as they make their way through a swarm of people rushing for pictures. Nayanthara even gave the photographers a grin. Fans began wishing them a happy married life soon after.
     

    On a chat show programme last year, Nayanthara declared her engagement to her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan. There have also been rumours that Nayanthara has opted to become a mother through surrogacy. However, there is yet no formal confirmation. Also Read: After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    When the host inquired about Nayanthara's beautiful band on her ring finger, she revealed that it was her engagement ring. As she spoke about Vignesh on the television, she couldn't help but blush. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

