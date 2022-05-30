Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

Nora Fatehi has been trolled by several netizens after she was photographed wearing a blue strapless velvet gown with a short tail.

Nora Fatehi was recently seen wearing a gorgeous blue strapless high slit gown outside her Vanity Van. Nora is recognised for experimenting with her appearances and presenting fresh and unusual fashion statements to her fans and following.



Nora, who is most renowned for her dance abilities, continues to share photos and videos of herself dressed in bright and amazing clothes.

Nora, who has over 40 million Instagram followers, is the current hot topic among photographers, as she is frequently photographed at celebrity parties, events, reality programmes, and airports.



Nora Fatehi is one of the most sought celebrities on the internet, and she never shies away from posing for the cameras. Many people mock Nora for wearing velvet in the sweltering weather.



Others chastised her for her outfit's tiny trail, pointing out that her garment also cleans the road.

The actress was spotted posing for the paparazzi stepping out of her vanity vehicle in a video released on a paparazzo's Instagram account.

She turned heads with a blue velvet bodycon gown with matching gloves and white shoes, with her hair pulled back into a tight ponytail. One user wrote, "dress se road bhi saaf ho raha hai." Another commented, "Bahen itni garmi me ye kapde sahe leti ho sach me mahan hai." One remark read, "Is she going to play any cartoon character." However, many also complimented Nora calling her stunning.