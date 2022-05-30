After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, Punjab, on Sunday.

Image Credit: Instagram

The shocking and gruesome murder of famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday has brought Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster, into focus after he claimed responsibility for the famous rap artist's murder on a social media post. And now reports suggest that another popular singer Mankirt Aulakh could be the gangster's next target. Also read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

Image Credit: Twitter

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The singer's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the murder, is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, a former Delhi University student leader who is the main suspect in the singer's murder and is in Tihar jail in a different case. Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer denied his involvement and questioned: "How can such a huge murder conspiracy be planned from jail?" Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

Image Credit: Instagram

Now, it has been feared that another prominent Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh is suspected to be on the Canadian thug Goldy Brar's hitlist. Reports suggest Aulakh had received threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang in April, following which the singer had asked to increase his security cover.

Image Credit: Instagram

Fans of the Punjabi singer expressed their worry after Aulakh received chilling threats in a Facebook post. In the post, the Davinder Bambiha gang accused Aulakh of his alleged association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Punjabi singer was also accused of being no less than a gangster in the post.

Image Credit: Instagram

Aulakh is said to have considered this post as a serious threat to his life and reportedly sought tighter security from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Reports add that Punjab Police is likely to question Aulakh in the case as the sleuths are exploring links to various gangsters and their cohorts.

Image Credit: Facebook

Goldy Brar, or Satinder Singh, is involved in multiple criminal cases. A court in Faridpur had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Goldy Brar in connection with the killing of a Congress worker, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Image Credit: Facebook

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised to capture the murderer of Moose Wala, who was reportedly shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. According to reports, bullets found at the spot of the killing indicate AN 94 Russian assault rifle was also used in the attack. The police have also found a pistol.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Our own (R)