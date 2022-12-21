Namrata Malla SEXY pictures and video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curvy body in song ‘Laal Ghaghra’

Namrata Malla, a seductive Bhojpuri actress, raises the fever on the internet by performing on 'Laal Ghaghra,' leaving stunned social media users saying 'Haaye garmi.'



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri business. She is the current trendsetter for fans and a social media phenomenon. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares provocative and sexy photographs and videos that rapidly go viral. Her latest video is once again causing a stir on social media.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla is wreaking mayhem in the viral video. She's showing off her daring movements to the hit song 'Tabla' with a scorching grey bra, and patterned crop top teamed with a sultry denim skirt. (VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her daring and sexy gestures have gone viral on the internet. In terms of her overall appearance, she wore little makeup and had her hair parted and tied in a half ponytail. In this video, she appears to be quite hot.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On the job front, the actress will soon be featured in an item number for a Telugu film. She was also recently seen in her super popular song 'Tabla,' which she co-wrote with singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She is also recognised as the Bhojpuri industry's Nora Fatehi to the uninitiated. Her bold and seductive actions never fail to surprise her followers.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently Namrata Malla's song 'Lal Ghaghra', was released. In this song, Namrata Malla was seen giving a captivating performance with Bhojpuri hit actor Pawan Singh. The song 'Lal Ghaghra' rocked the internet.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram