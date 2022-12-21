Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY pictures and video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curvy body in song ‘Laal Ghaghra’

    Namrata Malla, a seductive Bhojpuri actress, raises the fever on the internet by performing on 'Laal Ghaghra,' leaving stunned social media users saying 'Haaye garmi.'
     

    Namrata Malla is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri business. She is the current trendsetter for fans and a social media phenomenon. She is quite active on social media and frequently shares provocative and sexy photographs and videos that rapidly go viral. Her latest video is once again causing a stir on social media.
     

    Namrata Malla is wreaking mayhem in the viral video. She's showing off her daring movements to the hit song 'Tabla' with a scorching grey bra, and patterned crop top teamed with a sultry denim skirt. (VIDEO)

    Her daring and sexy gestures have gone viral on the internet. In terms of her overall appearance, she wore little makeup and had her hair parted and tied in a half ponytail. In this video, she appears to be quite hot.

    On the job front, the actress will soon be featured in an item number for a Telugu film. She was also recently seen in her super popular song 'Tabla,' which she co-wrote with singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

    She is also recognised as the Bhojpuri industry's Nora Fatehi to the uninitiated. Her bold and seductive actions never fail to surprise her followers.
     

    Recently Namrata Malla's song 'Lal Ghaghra', was released. In this song, Namrata Malla was seen giving a captivating performance with Bhojpuri hit actor Pawan Singh. The song 'Lal Ghaghra' rocked the internet.

    Now, after the success of ‘Laal Ghaghra’, Namrata Malla is ready to woo everyone once again with her new dance number. 

