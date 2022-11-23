Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY 'n' BOLD video, pics: Bhojpuri actress shows off her belly dancing skills in bikiin bra

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    In the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, Namrata Malla is referred to as "Nora Fatehi." Namrata posted a video on her Instagram account. She appears in this video wearing a sexy bikini.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with ladies from the Hindi or South cinema industries renowned for their daring appearances, Bhojpuri actresses are presently creating headlines. Namrata Malla doesn't need an introduction; her brashly toned physique and dazzling visual appeal have captivated the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla is to blame for the present heatwave on social media. With one surprising post after another, the actress is usually seen frightening her admirers. Her admirers seem to have enjoyed the dancing video she just uploaded. The video shows Namrata executing incredible belly dancing skills while donning a bikini. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla published an Instagram video. She sports a highly provocative bikini look in this video. The actress adorned her attire with earrings. Namrata's video is getting quite well-liked on social media. This video got thousands of likes in a short amount of time. Fans are retweeting the actress' video with unexpected fervour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla shared an Instagram video. She sports a highly provocative bikini look in this video. The actress adorned her attire with earrings. Namrata's video is getting quite well-liked on social media. This video got thousands of likes in a short amount of time. Fans are retweeting the actress' video with unexpected fervour.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla is referred to in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry as "Nora Fatehi." Her act includes belly dance. Namrata will make a cameo appearance in an item song in a Telugu film.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After this, she'll be seen in a tonne more music videos. The actress is active on social media and incites daily dread with her dance. The actress is still highly active on social media to remain in contact with her fans. The actress goes above and beyond in every manner to wow her admirers.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naga Chaitanya turns 36th: Actor shares the first look poster for his next titled 'Custody' RBA

    Naga Chaitanya turns 36th: Actor shares the first look poster for his next titled 'Custody'

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy' RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy'

    Qatar World Cup The Late Show host Stephen Colbert calls FIFA most corrupted organisation RBA

    Qatar World Cup: 'The Late Show' host Stephen Colbert calls FIFA most ‘corrupted organisation’

    Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday in Tokyo RBA

    Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday in Tokyo

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: This village bars political campaigns, to fine locals if not voting AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: This village bars political campaigns, to fine locals if not voting

    Border row: Not to be taken seriously, says Maha minister Desai on Karnataka CM's claims - adt

    Border row: Not to be taken seriously, says Maha minister Desai on Karnataka CM's claims

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 25 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery draw at 3 pm

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS, France vs Australia: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, FRA vs AUS: Lucas Hernandez ruled out with anterior cruciate ligament injury

    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year sur

    Thanksgiving 2022: Amazing Cocktail recipes you can try out this year

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon