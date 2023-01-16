Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla BOLD, SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress' latest video on Instagram is a must-watch

    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla is very active on social media and is also known as a social media sensation. Her Instagram post always grabs attention-take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, requires no introduction. She is the industry's well-known face. The actress is recognised for her provocative and seductive movies and photographs.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is a social media sensation since she is quite active on social media. Her hot beauty never fails to please her fans. Her video is once again sweeping the web. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla seems even more beautiful than ever in her latest video. Fans are drawn to her bold dance moves and pictures. She is wearing a black bra and shorts in the video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She's turning up the heat on the Internet. In terms of her overall appearance, she has used less makeup and created a designer haircut with her hair. This video is becoming viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This video is creating havoc on the Internet. Fans are going crazy seeing Namrata Malla in the video. People are also hitting likes on her video.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It has received 17,287 likes. Fans are also lavishing their love on her video. For the uninitiated, Namrata will be seen in the Telugu item song.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla is seen in this photo displaying her killer physique. Malla's style has captured the hearts of her fans. Namrata's posts have gotten a lot of attention from fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility' vma

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' vma

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire'

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey' vma

    Nick Jonas on decision of grand bash for daughter Malti's birthday, says, 'she went through wild journey'

    EXCLUSIVE Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights' RBA

    EXCLUSIVE: Toofan Singh star Shefali Sharma on taking part in Bigg Boss, 'I can't handle arguments and fights'

    Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya' vma

    Honey Singh talks about B-town icon helping him, says, 'Deepika Padukone ne Delhi me doctor suggest kiya'

    Recent Stories

    football Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after former Man United icon claims Arsenal won't win premier league snt

    Gary Neville vs Piers Morgan: War of words erupt after 'T-Bag' claims Arsenal won't win Premier League

    Hypothyroidism in Children: Treatment, symptoms and cause =, know from expert RBA

    Hypothyroidism in Children: Treatment, symptoms and cause, know from the expert

    Nepal plane crash: A priest's family in Kerala mourns death of friends; check details AJR

    Nepal plane crash: A priest's family in Kerala mourns death of friends; check details

    BJP Mission Kerala Exclusive Interview with Prakash Javadekar

    Inside BJP's Mission Kerala: '... because Kerala deserves better'

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Malaysia vs Chile, New Zealand vs Netherlands, France vs South Africa, Argentina vs Australia-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 4 LIVE: Malaysia edges past Chile 3-2; scripts maiden tournament win

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon