Nude Photos: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera

As soon as Ranveer Singh's nude pictures made their way on social media, many started posting old photos of celebs who went completely naked in front of the camera'. Check out 9 celebs photoshoots here



The hype is all over the place about Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. But did you know that several Indian superstars have exposed themselves to the public?



As soon as Ranveer Singh's naked photos appeared on social media, a meme frenzy broke out across all of the major social media networks. Some made fun of Ranveer by claiming that the actor responded intelligently to those who used to make fun of his sense of style.



However, the majority of users and famous individuals on the internet praised the actor for making such a daring and elegant action. Let's get right to the list of "renowned Indian celebs who got fully nude in front of the camera" without further ado.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic "Sanju," went fully naked for one shot while filming the jail scenes. He had already performed the well-known towel dance in her debut movie, "Sawaraiyaa," but the sequence in "Sanju" was the bravest one yet!

The newest appearance of Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie "Liger" has infuriated his female followers. The newest movie poster featured a nude Vijay. The actor showed off his chiselled figure while holding a bunch of roses in the appropriate position.

In his hit movie PK, Aamir Khan bared all in front of the camera. Aamir made news even before the movie was out since he decided to make the official post for the movie his nude avatar.

A few years earlier, Rahul Khanna also appeared naked in front of the camera. On the internet, there was a commotion when an image of him curled up on a sofa with a pillow over his privates surfaced.

Popular celebrity hairdresser Sapna Bhavnani is renowned for always defying expectations with her daring actions throughout the years. When she went naked for a PETA advertisement encouraging people to say "no" to leather and fur, she sparked a massive media scandal.

One of India's most bold actresses is Sherlyn Chopra. She has performed intimate scenes in several films throughout the years. However, the actress made news when she posted a picture of herself naked for Kamasutra 3D. In the photo, Sherlyn bared it all in front of the camera and could be seen sitting on a chair and having some coffee.

Esha Gupta frequently shattered the internet with her bold pictures. The actress didn't only go nude once; she also frequently went topless and tempted her admirers with sexy photographs.

When John Abraham posted a photo of himself in a bikini on his Instagram account, he raised the temperature and left everyone in awe of his toned figure and endearing grin. John was seen in the photo seated on a sofa and clutching a white cushion to his privates.

