Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nude Photos: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera

    First Published Jul 24, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    As soon as Ranveer Singh's nude pictures made their way on social media, many started posting old photos of celebs who went completely naked in front of the camera'. Check out 9 celebs photoshoots here
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The hype is all over the place about Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. But did you know that several Indian superstars have exposed themselves to the public?
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    As soon as Ranveer Singh's naked photos appeared on social media, a meme frenzy broke out across all of the major social media networks. Some made fun of Ranveer by claiming that the actor responded intelligently to those who used to make fun of his sense of style. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    However, the majority of users and famous individuals on the internet praised the actor for making such a daring and elegant action. Let's get right to the list of "renowned Indian celebs who got fully nude in front of the camera" without further ado.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the Sanjay Dutt biopic "Sanju," went fully naked for one shot while filming the jail scenes. He had already performed the well-known towel dance in her debut movie, "Sawaraiyaa," but the sequence in "Sanju" was the bravest one yet!

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    The newest appearance of Vijay Deverakonda in his next movie "Liger" has infuriated his female followers. The newest movie poster featured a nude Vijay. The actor showed off his chiselled figure while holding a bunch of roses in the appropriate position.

    PK's poster

    In his hit movie PK, Aamir Khan bared all in front of the camera. Aamir made news even before the movie was out since he decided to make the official post for the movie his nude avatar.

    Photo Courtesy: Rahul Khanna's Instagram

    A few years earlier, Rahul Khanna also appeared naked in front of the camera. On the internet, there was a commotion when an image of him curled up on a sofa with a pillow over his privates surfaced. Also Read: Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece 

    Photo Courtesy: Sapna Bhavnani's Instagram

    Popular celebrity hairdresser Sapna Bhavnani is renowned for always defying expectations with her daring actions throughout the years. When she went naked for a PETA advertisement encouraging people to say "no" to leather and fur, she sparked a massive media scandal. 

    One of India's most bold actresses is Sherlyn Chopra. She has performed intimate scenes in several films throughout the years. However, the actress made news when she posted a picture of herself naked for Kamasutra 3D. In the photo, Sherlyn bared it all in front of the camera and could be seen sitting on a chair and having some coffee.

    Photo Courtesy: Esha Gupta's Instagram

    Esha Gupta frequently shattered the internet with her bold pictures. The actress didn't only go nude once; she also frequently went topless and tempted her admirers with sexy photographs. Also Read: Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

    Photo Courtesy: John Abraham's Instagram

    When John Abraham posted a photo of himself in a bikini on his Instagram account, he raised the temperature and left everyone in awe of his toned figure and endearing grin. John was seen in the photo seated on a sofa and clutching a white cushion to his privates. Also Read: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Milind Soman posed for a 1995 shoe advertisement, he once removed his clothing in front of the camera. He could be seen posing with Madhu Sapre in the photos, and the two celebrities were each carrying a large snake.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed RBA

    When Mithun Chakraborty thought of committing suicide; here's what 72-years-old actor revealed

    Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks RBA

    Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer - Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) gets touching tribute; meet Ironheart RBA

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer - Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) gets touching tribute; meet Ironheart

    Here is why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for Liger trailer launch drb

    Here’s why Vijay Deverakonda wore slippers for ‘Liger’ trailer launch

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Recent Stories

    GST on pre packaged goods and food packets Blame states claiming revenue loss says official gcw

    GST on pre-packaged goods and food packets: Blame states claiming revenue loss, says official

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    What did PM Modi want to prove asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police gcw

    'What did PM Modi want to prove,' asks AAP after raising allegations against Delhi Police

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/2nd Test: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Lankan to play so-ayh

    Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

    DK Shivakumar says ED summon to Sonia Gandhi unnecessary announces protest in Karnataka on July 26 gcw

    'It's harassment': Shivakumar on ED summon to Sonia, announces protest in Karnataka on July 26

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon