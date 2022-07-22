Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot for a magazine photo shoot has been breaking the internet. With these pictures, Ranveer has shown his boldest side ever, while simultaneously flaunting his muscular body.

(Image: Paper Magazine/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh is no ordinary actor. When he’s in the art, he knows no way to stop from giving his shot. Whether it is getting into the skin of a character as intense as ‘Khilji’ from ‘Padmavat’ or posing completely nude for a photo shoot, there is literally nothing that Ranveer cannot do.

More than often, Ranveer Singh is in the news for his flamboyant style and flashy dressing. The actor loves colours, huge prints and everything loud is why you will never see him get affected by what people think of his fashion. However, this time around, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is in the news not for the clothes that he is wearing, but for ‘NOT’ wearing any piece of cloth on his body at all.

Yes, you heard that right. Ranveer Singh has gone a step bolder by doing a completely naked photoshoot for a magazine’s cover page. Pictures of Ranveer, lying naked on the floor and showing off his bare body have been breaking the internet. The actor has raised the temperature in ways that have left all the women sweating and men with a desire to have a similar body.

In these pictures, Ranveer is seen flaunting his muscular body with full confidence. At the same time, seeing these photos, fans are once seen trolling the actor. One user described Ranveer as inspired by actor Milind Soman. At the same time, another one wondered what Deepika Padukone’s reaction to the photos would be, and wrote: "Deepika didi ye dekh ke kya kehnegi)?"

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer Vs Wild' with Bear Grylls. He is presently shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.