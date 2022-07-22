Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nude pictures: Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable; poses in birthday suit

    Ranveer Singh's latest nude photoshoot for a magazine photo shoot has been breaking the internet. With these pictures, Ranveer has shown his boldest side ever, while simultaneously flaunting his muscular body.

    Nude pictures Ranveer Singh does the unthinkable poses in birthday suit drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    (Image: Paper Magazine/Twitter)

    Ranveer Singh is no ordinary actor. When he’s in the art, he knows no way to stop from giving his shot. Whether it is getting into the skin of a character as intense as ‘Khilji’ from ‘Padmavat’ or posing completely nude for a photo shoot, there is literally nothing that Ranveer cannot do.

    More than often, Ranveer Singh is in the news for his flamboyant style and flashy dressing. The actor loves colours, huge prints and everything loud is why you will never see him get affected by what people think of his fashion. However, this time around, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is in the news not for the clothes that he is wearing, but for ‘NOT’ wearing any piece of cloth on his body at all.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, actors who went naked for films

    Yes, you heard that right. Ranveer Singh has gone a step bolder by doing a completely naked photoshoot for a magazine’s cover page. Pictures of Ranveer, lying naked on the floor and showing off his bare body have been breaking the internet. The actor has raised the temperature in ways that have left all the women sweating and men with a desire to have a similar body.

    ALSO READ: Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

    In these pictures, Ranveer is seen flaunting his muscular body with full confidence. At the same time, seeing these photos, fans are once seen trolling the actor. One user described Ranveer as inspired by actor Milind Soman. At the same time, another one wondered what Deepika Padukone’s reaction to the photos would be, and wrote: "Deepika didi ye dekh ke kya kehnegi)?" 

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer Vs Wild' with Bear Grylls. He is presently shooting for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shamshera Twitter Review Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Karan Mehta Yash Raj Films drb

    Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

    After 777 Charlie it is now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans RBA

    After 777 Charlie, it’s now the turn of Chase to spread craze amongst fans!

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra Kesariya tells Bollywood to make something of your own drb

    Pak actor Feroze Khan cries foul over Brahmastra’s 'Kesariya', tells Bollywood to make ‘something of your own’

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office prediction drb

    Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

    Recent Stories

    President elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion - adt

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited

    CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; know how to check via Digi locker - adt

    hl: CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon