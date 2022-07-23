Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian often shares her photographs donning a bikini. But among all the bikinis that she’s got stocked up in her swimwear collection, this metallic silver bikini is the hottest of them all!

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has undoubtedly one of the best bikini collections in the whole world. And why not? After all, she not only dons them but also sells them through her brand ‘Skims’; thus, when it is about bikinis, she always needs to be on the top of her game. In the recent pictures that Kim shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen donning a sexy metallic silver bikini, looking her hottest best in it. The photographs show Kim relaxing on a beach as the sand covers her wet body.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In the pictures, Kim Kardashian and possibly her younger sibling Khloe Kardashian are seen chilling at a beach. Both the Kardashian sisters are dressed in metallic silver swimwear. While Kim chose to wear a bikini, Khloe opted for the same-coloured swimsuit.

    ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian looks sexy in hot pink bikini; see pics

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    As the light fell on the Kardashian sisters, both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian shined bright like how a mirror reflects sunlight.

    ALSO READ: As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The most interesting part about these pictures was the caption for the post and the comments on it. While Kim called it the “House of Kards”, hinting that they were chilling at their private beach, Khloe Kardashian approved the pictures by writing, “I love a good post without approval lol.”

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In one of the pictures, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are seen spraying water on each other after they indulged in some sunbathing at the beach. Another picture shows Kim taking a shower alone on the backdrop of lush green trees, the beach sand and the perfect blue sky.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two already have a daughter, True, and their second child, which reportedly is going to be a son, will be born through surrogacy.

