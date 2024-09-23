Nagarjuna's fitness secrets revealed! Know how he looks young at 65

King Nagarjuna, one of Tollywood's most handsome heroes, continues to defy age at 65. What's his secret? His diet, of course!

Looking at Tollywood's heartthrob, King Nagarjuna, would anyone believe he's actually 65? But it's true! Nagarjuna's age may be increasing, but his spirit and charm remain forever young. That's why Nagarjuna still looks like a young man, and his energy levels match!



Everyone wonders how Nagarjuna, like the immortal gods, manages to stay so young. He still enjoys a massive female fan following in Tollywood, which has even bestowed upon him the title of 'Manmadhudu' (Cupid). It's remarkable how he remains so calm and composed amidst the pressure of managing both his film career and business ventures. But how does Nagarjuna manage to look so young at this age? Many are curious about what he does to stay so fit, particularly what he eats. Some youngsters even say, "Tell us what he eats, and we'll follow the same routine!"

Well, he recently clarified this in a movie interview. Speaking during the interview, he said, "I don't starve myself or overwork myself with exercise. I eat everything happily. After all, it's only by eating a full stomach that you gain energy," said Nag. Not only that, Nagarjuna also revealed what his meal plate consists of. Nag doesn't eat white rice. He mixes brown rice with regular rice and eats two to three types of leafy greens. Additionally, he makes sure to have either fish or chicken every day. And his meal is incomplete without Roti Pachadi (Indian flatbread with chutney) and yogurt, shared Nagarjuna.

Nag said he enjoys eating a hearty meal. However, there are rumors that Nagarjuna starves himself, undergoes surgeries, and works out excessively, questioning why he would eat regular food. But he clarified, "I happily enjoy our traditional Telugu food."



Nagarjuna entered the Telugu film industry as the heir of the Akkineni family. Like his father, Nageswara Rao, he also possesses a keen commercial sense. While pursuing his acting career, Nag also expanded his family business. Currently, he stands as the richest hero among the senior actors in Tollywood. While upholding the legacy of Nageswara Rao and rising as a star hero, Nagarjuna couldn't replicate the same success with his sons. Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, who entered the industry as Nagarjuna's successors, continue as heroes but haven't achieved stardom. Naga Chaitanya falls under the list of Tier 2 heroes and has established himself in that category.

However, Akhil is yet to deliver a solid hit as a hero. Apart from one or two films with average talk, Akhil is yet to achieve a blockbuster hit and establish himself as a leading Tollywood hero, a feat that Nag eagerly awaits. Currently, in addition to his film projects, Nagarjuna is hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.



