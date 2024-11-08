Movies to IAS: Career transition of actress who worked with Malayalam stars like Dileep, Prithviraj

A former actress in Kannada cinema and TV quit acting to become an IAS officer, cracking the UPSC exam on her 6th attempt with AIR 167. Read about her inspiring story.

We have seen many taking a turn in their career and choosing acting careers. However, HS Keerthana has a different story to tell as she successfully transitioned from the movie world to the realm of public service. After a career in Kannada cinema and television, Keerthana pursued her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Keerthana's acting journey began in her childhood, with notable roles in popular shows such as Karpoorada Gombe, O Mallige, Circle Inspector, Simhadri, Chiguru, Ganga-Yamuna, and has acted alongside prominent Malayalam actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dileep, and Jayaram.

However, Keerthana's true aspirations lay elsewhere. She took a bold step, quitting acting to focus on her studies and prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Despite facing initial setbacks, Keerthana persisted, finally cracking the exam on her sixth attempt with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 167.

This achievement earned her the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka. Interestingly, Keerthana had previously passed the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011 and served as a KAS officer for two years before pursuing the UPSC exams.



HS Keerthana's story is an inspiration to many, showcasing the power of perseverance and the importance of following one's dreams, no matter how daunting the challenge may seem.

Latest Videos