CJI DY Chandrachud bids farewell, says 'Forgive me if I ever caused hurt'

Reflecting on the turnout for his farewell, he expressed gratitude and said, "Last night, I wondered if the courtroom would be empty, and I'd be looking at myself on the screen. I'm humbled by all of you here." He described the judicial role as one of fleeting service, likening judges to "pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on his last working day, expressed gratitude and sought forgiveness. As he presided over a ceremonial bench to mark his retirement, Justice Chandrachud addressed a packed courtroom, reflecting on his journey and acknowledging the significance of his role.

In his farewell speech, the CJI said, "If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like you to just please forgive me," adding, "It is this court that keeps me going... I thank all of you."

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, CJI Chandrachud said that he was keen to hear as many cases as possible, even up to his final moments on the bench. "When my court staff asked what time the ceremonial bench should be listed, I told them I'd do as many matters as I can. I wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to do justice until the last possible moment," he remarked.

