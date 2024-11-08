CJI DY Chandrachud bids farewell, says 'Forgive me if I ever caused hurt'

Reflecting on the turnout for his farewell, he expressed gratitude and said, "Last night, I wondered if the courtroom would be empty, and I'd be looking at myself on the screen. I'm humbled by all of you here." He described the judicial role as one of fleeting service, likening judges to "pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time."

CJI DY Chandrachud bids farewell, says 'Forgive me if I ever caused hurt' AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on his last working day, expressed gratitude and sought forgiveness. As he presided over a ceremonial bench to mark his retirement, Justice Chandrachud addressed a packed courtroom, reflecting on his journey and acknowledging the significance of his role.

In his farewell speech, the CJI said, "If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like you to just please forgive me," adding, "It is this court that keeps me going... I thank all of you."

'Rs 25 lakh, car, flat & a trip to Dubai': High price deal for shooters behind Baba Siddique assassination

Appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016, CJI Chandrachud said that he was keen to hear as many cases as possible, even up to his final moments on the bench. "When my court staff asked what time the ceremonial bench should be listed, I told them I'd do as many matters as I can. I wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to do justice until the last possible moment," he remarked.

Reflecting on the turnout for his farewell, he expressed gratitude and said, "Last night, I wondered if the courtroom would be empty, and I'd be looking at myself on the screen. I'm humbled by all of you here." He described the judicial role as one of fleeting service, likening judges to "pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time."

Viral Video: Throwing magnets into Ganga River feeds this man and his family; Here's how

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Weather: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for five days, orange alert in 4 districts including TVM dmn

Weather: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for five days, orange alert in 4 districts including TVM

Immortal voices of Hindi poets to resonate at Maha Kumbh 2025 vkp

Immortal voices of Hindi poets to resonate at Maha Kumbh 2025

Will continue to advocate for open media Australian news outlet on Canada ban after Jaishankar presser snt

'Will continue to advocate for open media': Australian news outlet on Canada ban after Jaishankar presser

Recent Stories

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home dmn

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing! AJR

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing!

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer dmn

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon