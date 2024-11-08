Lava to Samsing: 5 hill stations of West Bengal beyond Darjeeling

Top hill stations in West Bengal: Explore the beauty of West Bengal's premier hill stations like Ajodhya Hills, Samsing, Sandakphu, Kalimpong, and Lava. Enjoy stunning natural scenery and magnificent experiences at these locations

Hill stations located in West Bengal

From adventure lovers to history buffs, there's something for everyone in West Bengal. While every state has its own unique history, West Bengal stands apart. Rich with the history of India's freedom from British rule, West Bengal boasts numerous tourist attractions, historical sites, and culinary delights that captivate visitors. If you live in Kolkata, be sure to visit these hill stations that enhance the beauty of West Bengal

1) Ajodhya Hills

When it comes to hill stations, most people prefer Darjeeling, but if you're looking for a less crowded place, you can visit Ajodhya Hills. Located in the Purulia district of West Bengal, this hill station is part of the Chota Nagpur Plateau and is incredibly beautiful. It is believed that Lord Rama came here during his exile

2) Samsing

Located between Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, Samsing is known for its magnificent hills, serene riverbanks, forests, and tea gardens. Here you can enjoy stunning views of mountains, rivers, and plantations all at once. It's one of West Bengal's famous offbeat destinations, perfect for a relaxing trip away from the hustle and bustle of city life

3) Sandakphu

If you're a trekking enthusiast, Sandakphu is a must-visit. It's the highest peak in West Bengal, and the descent takes about two days. Not only can you see the Himalayas from here, but also the peaks of five mountains. It is said that the best view of the trek is from Mount Kanchenjunga. The trek is about 52 kilometers long and is not for everyone; only physically fit trekkers can undertake it

4) Kalimpong

Kalimpong is considered one of the most beautiful hill stations in West Bengal. The view of Mount Kanchenjunga from here is breathtaking. The weather in this place is always cool. If you come to Kalimpong, don't forget to visit the street markets and Buddhist monasteries. Cheese is produced here, and don't miss out on the street food

5) Lava

Lava is one of the hidden gems of West Bengal, located about 34 kilometers from Kalimpong. You can visit Lava for hiking, bird watching, and enjoying the beautiful Himalayan hills. It remains less crowded throughout the year

