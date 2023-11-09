Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mouni Roy hot pictures: Actress leaves her fans awestruck dazzling in ethereal white saree ensemble

    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Bollywood's Mouni Roy mesmerizes in an ethereal white saree, showcasing a flawless figure that captivates fans with her timeless and stunning beauty.

    article_image1

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Mouni Roy, the reigning queen of social media, continues to captivate her audience with her stunning photos and videos.

    article_image2

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Once again, she took to Instagram to share a series of mesmerizing pictures, showcasing herself in an exquisite white saree and blouse ensemble.

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Showing off her perfect  figure, she let her long hair down, highlighted her eyes with dark eyeliner, and radiated stunning beauty.

    article_image4

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    To complement her look, Mouni adorned herself with statement earrings, elevating her elegance to perfection.

    article_image5

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Her instagram post was accompanied by the caption "Live by the Sun, Love by the moon…" Expressing about the aesthetic home of her friend where the photoshoot happened, she said, "@trishilagoculdas s home isn’t just a beautiful home, it’s stories, heritage & generations of love and respect forwarded on. You can see it in every room, every corner, every floor. I love you but might love your home a lil more 🤪😝

    article_image6

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Her admirers praised her for this elegant look. One fan wrote, "Fashion queen 🔥🔥🔥" while other exclaimed," PLSS STOP KILLING ME 😭🤍🧿". Mouni Roy's bestfriend and actress Disha Patani also reacted by calling her "Princess❤️"

    article_image7

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    On her work front Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

    article_image8

    Mouni is currently enjoying the success of her recently released series Sultan of Delhi. She has also recently become a host for reality show "Temptation Island" with Karan Kundra.

