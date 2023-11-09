Mouni Roy hot pictures: Actress leaves her fans awestruck dazzling in ethereal white saree ensemble

Bollywood's Mouni Roy mesmerizes in an ethereal white saree, showcasing a flawless figure that captivates fans with her timeless and stunning beauty.

Mouni Roy, the reigning queen of social media, continues to captivate her audience with her stunning photos and videos.

Once again, she took to Instagram to share a series of mesmerizing pictures, showcasing herself in an exquisite white saree and blouse ensemble.

Showing off her perfect figure, she let her long hair down, highlighted her eyes with dark eyeliner, and radiated stunning beauty.

To complement her look, Mouni adorned herself with statement earrings, elevating her elegance to perfection.

Her instagram post was accompanied by the caption "Live by the Sun, Love by the moon…" Expressing about the aesthetic home of her friend where the photoshoot happened, she said, "@trishilagoculdas s home isn’t just a beautiful home, it’s stories, heritage & generations of love and respect forwarded on. You can see it in every room, every corner, every floor. I love you but might love your home a lil more 🤪😝

Her admirers praised her for this elegant look. One fan wrote, "Fashion queen 🔥🔥🔥" while other exclaimed," PLSS STOP KILLING ME 😭🤍🧿". Mouni Roy's bestfriend and actress Disha Patani also reacted by calling her "Princess❤️"

On her work front Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra. Recently, she was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Mouni is currently enjoying the success of her recently released series Sultan of Delhi. She has also recently become a host for reality show "Temptation Island" with Karan Kundra.