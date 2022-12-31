Monalisa SUPER-SEXY photos, video: Bhojpuri queen flaunts her HOT body in bikini on beach; WATCH it now

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa shares her bold video on her Instagram reel. The actress flaunts her hotness by wearing a bikini on the beach.

Antara Biswas, as Monalisa, has worked in cinema, television, and even OTT platforms. Monalisa is raising the fever on social media after making headlines in Bhojpuri movies and starring in blockbuster TV shows like Nazar. Let's look at some of her sexiest photographs to see why she's the hottest personality on Indian television.

Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, has wowed audiences with her incredible performances and has also captivated social media for several reasons.

Monalisa primarily appears in Bhojpuri films. However, he has also starred in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. In 2005, she made her Bollywood debut in the action thriller film Blackmail, alongside Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

She later acted in several notable films, including Jackpot, Love Guru, Jagadam, Boni, and Bablu. The diva rose to prominence after competing on the popular reality programme Bigg Boss Season 10.

In 2016, she made waves for her role as Mohana Rathod in Nazar. From 2020 to 2021, she portrayed the main antagonist Iravati Verma in Colors TV's Naamak Issk Ka.

Monalisa's gorgeous swimsuit avatar rounds off our list. Monalisa was most recently featured on the reality programme Smart Jodi with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

