Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curvy body in short red dress and BOLD dance moves

Bhojpuri sexy video: Actress Monalisa's sexy dance moves in ‘Piritiya ke bani piyasal,’ gets viral on social media and YouTube

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The most daring actress in the Bhojpuri business, Monalisa is a well-known dancing queen with over 5.2 million Instagram followers. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also appeared in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Additionally, the actress has made an appearance on the well-known reality series "Bigg Boss." Monalisa frequently captivates her audience with her fiery dancing moves and fearless facial expressions. (WATCH VIDEO)

Recently, one of her songs, "Piritiya ke bani piyasal," became quite popular online. Most of the time, Monalisa's videos are huge hits.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The video has received over 3,237,511 views so far and is still rising. Pamila Jain sings the song from the film "Hitler." S. Kumar and Tasauwer provided the lyrics and the music.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Fans have shared this video and kept it popular by continuously playing this song. Monalisa has gained popularity with her work among her fans.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Although she has been a part of several South and Hindi films, she rose to fame with the television serial ‘Nazar’ and its sequel. The Bhojpuri actor keeps her fans updated with everything little happening in her life.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube