Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD song 'Kavan Jadoo' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's sensual romance on 'Kavan Jadoo' leaves their fans crazy. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

    Ravi Kishan and Monalisa are well-known Bhojpuri performers who are adored not just in their own state but worldwide.
     

    Both have produced several hit films and songs throughout the years. 'Kavan Jadoo' is one of the songs that has done exceptionally well on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Monalisa is seen romancing Ravi Kishan in this song. The chemistry between them is too hot to describe.

    'Kavan Jadoo' is the title of the Bhojpuri song. Ravi Kishan and Monalisa's song is incredibly lovely. The duo has a terrific chemistry.
     

    Bhojpuri Song has been released to World Wide Records Bhojpuri's official YouTube channel. Monalisa and Ravikishan look great in the song Kavan Jadoo.

    Millions of views have been generated thus far, and several comments have been left. This song was published on YouTube in 2016. Also Read: Mia Khalifa gives matrimony advice, says "marriage is simply 'paperwork' 

    The song "Rakta Bhoomi Bhojpuri" comes from the film Rakta Bhoomi Bhojpuri. Udit Narayan and Sonali Dutt perform this song. Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

