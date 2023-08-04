Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

    In a recent interview, the dancing diva of bollywood, actress and singer Nora Fatehi, spoke up candidly. Without giving out specific names, she took a sly dig at Bollywood directors for only casting particular '4 actresses'. She also said that the industry will only remember these four actresses.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    With chartbuster dance numbers and unmatchable on-screen energy, Nora Fatehi has come a long way. While the actress continues to create waves as the dancing queen of Bollywood, she will soon be exploring herself in the field of acting with much meatier roles and screen time. While Nora made her film debut in 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, the actress has now revealed that her forthcoming films have different genres and have allowed her to push more as an actress. In an exclusive chat conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Nora admitted that it is not easy to convince filmmakers, not because she is a dancer, but because there is a shortage of makers who want to take a chance on her.

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Vs Chiranjeevi: Jailer and Bholaa Shankar to release next week; know who can win over box-office

    Giving insight, she said, "I do not think because I dance is why they do not want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I do not think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I do not know. It is like let us see who will take the chance on her [on me], and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we will all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for."

    The actress shared that the competition in the showbiz world is too high today. She said that it is just four girls who are getting work. Though Nora did not take any names, she pointed out that filmmakers are not casting anybody other than these four actresses. 

    Explaining the point, Nora said, "Today, the industry has become very competitive. Let us be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes, what happens with filmmakers is they do not think outside of what is in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films. And they are going in rotation. And all four are getting projects nonstop. The filmmakers will only remember those four. As they all would not think beyond that."

    ALSO READ: OMG 2: Yami Gautam's powerful performance leaves audiences eagerly anticipating film's release

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
