Adani Group wins Rs 25,000 crore deal for new infrastructure project

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest individual, continues to expand his business empire. His company, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has secured a project worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Adani, with a market cap of Rs 96,112 crore, wins the Rs 25,000 crore Patla-Fatehpur HVDC project, their largest transmission order yet, bringing their total orders to Rs 54,761 crore.

The project will transmit 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to northern demand centers. Adani secured the Patla (Rajasthan) - Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC order.

This is Adani Energy's largest order to date. With a 25,778 km transmission network and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity, they aim to complete the project in 4.5 years.

Adani Energy won the official bid for the project, coordinated by REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd. The SPV project was transferred to Adani Energy on January 20, 2025.

The project involves installing a 6,000-MW HVDC system between Patla and Fatehpur (2,400 km) with 7,500 MVA transmission capacity, distributing 6 GW of renewable energy to North India.

Adani Energy is the only private sector company with an HVDC asset for long-distance power transmission. This is their third HVDC project after Mundra-Mahendragarh and Arrey-Kudus.

