Adani Group wins Rs 25,000 crore deal for new infrastructure project

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest individual, continues to expand his business empire. His company, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has secured a project worth Rs 25,000 crore.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

HVDC Project

Gautam Adani's Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) secures a significant project worth Rs 25,000 crore, further expanding his business empire.

article_image2

Adani Energy

Adani, with a market cap of Rs 96,112 crore, wins the Rs 25,000 crore Patla-Fatehpur HVDC project, their largest transmission order yet, bringing their total orders to Rs 54,761 crore.

article_image3

Energy Project

The project will transmit 6 GW of renewable energy from Rajasthan to northern demand centers. Adani secured the Patla (Rajasthan) - Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC order.

article_image4

Adani Group

This is Adani Energy's largest order to date. With a 25,778 km transmission network and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity, they aim to complete the project in 4.5 years.

article_image5

Gautam Adani

Adani Energy won the official bid for the project, coordinated by REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd. The SPV project was transferred to Adani Energy on January 20, 2025.

article_image6

Adani Power

The project involves installing a 6,000-MW HVDC system between Patla and Fatehpur (2,400 km) with 7,500 MVA transmission capacity, distributing 6 GW of renewable energy to North India.

article_image7

Adani HVDC Project

Adani Energy is the only private sector company with an HVDC asset for long-distance power transmission. This is their third HVDC project after Mundra-Mahendragarh and Arrey-Kudus.

