Mia Khalifa gives matrimony advice, says "marriage is simply 'paperwork' and 'not a sanctimonious thing'"

Mia Khalifa's TikTok video on marriage advice sparks debate. Despite being married twice and engaged three times, Mia faced massive trolling, with many questioning her suitability to offer advice.

Mia Khalifa, best known for her work in the adult film industry, recently made headlines on TikTok by sharing some marital advice. Despite having been married twice and engaged three times, Mia received a lot of backlash online, with many questioning her capacity to provide advice on the issue.

Mia recently said in a podcast interview that she is open to exploring lesbian relationships. However, she clarified that she would only pursue healthy and non-toxic relationships. She also stated that emotional intelligence is a vital attribute she seeks in a mate, contradicting the belief that males are naturally better at it.

Mia, who has previously been married twice and engaged three times, was heavily mocked when the Internet stated she is the last person they would seek marriage advice from. Mia's nearly one-minute video got much attention on social media networks.



Spinning back to Mia Khalifa’s latest viral clip, as per Twitter, the former adult star started, “Baby girl does not know I am Tom Brady at this game. Married at 18, divorced at 21. Second marriage- married at 25, divorced at 28. Third engagement- engaged at 29, ended it at 30 but I kept the ring and I am still keeping Tom Brady on his toes.”



Mia continued, “We should not be afraid to leave these men. We are not stuck with these people. Marriage is not a sanctimonious thing- it is paper work.”

She added, “It is a commitment you make to someone but if you feel like you are not getting anything from that commitment, and you are trying- you gotta go. You have to go.”



Mia finished, “I know it is difficult to fill out paper work and make appointments and do all these things. But this is your f**king life. Do you want to be stuck with someone? Period.”



The social media users thronged to Khalifa’s remarks section as one user posted, “Why are we taking marriage advice from p*rnstars?” and echoing similar sentiments, another shared, “Step 1: Don’t take marriage advice from a p*rn star.” A person quipped, “I think we were all dying to hear her thoughts on marriage.”



The next one posted, “She has no room to talk on marriage advice.” And, one said, “This is so embarrassing why is getting married 4 times something to be proud of.” Another shared, “Never listen to a p*rnstar when it comes to marriage, or anything really.”



One user tweeted, “What a worst example of a marriage! It’s like a butcher give vegan advice. What a joke.” As, another chimed in, “Honestly she is the last person i would want to hear marriage advice from.”



For the unversed, Mia Khalifa in October 2022 was linked with Tom Brady when the news of his divorce from Gisele Bundchen surfaced. However, Mia ruled out the dating rumours saying she got “the ick” from the record-setting American quarterback, adding, she was “out of contention”.

