Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD song ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate;’ goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri song: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa's bold and sexy song ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate;’ from the film Nagin is going viral on social media and YouTube; watch video



The Bhojpuri industry is expanding and making waves on the internet. Many actors make interactive waves with unmatched and sizzling dance and acting.



Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most famous actors in the industry, and his songs do the rounds of the internet with his stunning chemistry and heart-winning performance. (WATCH VIDEO)

His old and new songs have become viral online, and fans love them. His song ‘Ghadi Me Bajal Bate’ is making waves on the internet, and the actor is looking sizzling with Monalisa.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa look sensuous together. The video starts with some sizzling and romantic pictures of the duo and they look sizzling in the photos.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa start romancing each other on the energetic beats of the song. Her sizzling expressions are enough to make you yearn for more.



What grabbed the attention online is the actors' swimming pool romance; they look sensuously beautiful while being wet in the swimming pool.

They complement each other with sizzling expressions and energetic dance moves. Monalisa’s outfits highlight her curves and make her look sexier than before.



Khesari Lal Yadav looks stunning with Monalisa throughout the song and the duo raises the bar high online. The song has amassed 2,526,306 views on YouTube.