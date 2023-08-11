Shah Rukh Khan in LOVE with Nayanthara? Here's what he said during #AskSRK session

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted an #AskSRK session on Twitter, and he answered some of the most exciting and funny questions with witty replies. One asked if he fell in love with Nayanthara, and Shah Rukh had a quirky answer.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is an enthusiastic social media user who frequently interacts with his fans. The King of Bollywood has communicated with his fans several times before the premiere of his films, and it has almost become a custom today. Shah Rukh recently conducted a #AskSRK session ahead of his new action-thriller Jawan, and he answered some of the most fascinating questions honestly. 

    Shah Rukh Khan addressed co-star Nayanthara's talk in the film Jawan during the recent #AskSRK session. When asked if he fell in love with her, Shah Rukh Khan responded hilariously, reminding his fan that Nayanthara is the mother of two children. The superstar's lighthearted remark demonstrated his affection. 

    Also Read: Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal

    His fan asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi? (Did you fall in love with Nayanthara) and SRK replied, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. (Stop! She is the mother of two kids.)”

    Previously, Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, was open about the romance part of the film between Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's roles. In a tweet, he expressed his belief that the two characters will have a wonderful romance, hinting that Nayanthara's on-screen love abilities were influenced by the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

    Also Read: Actor Vinayakan lauded for stellar villain performance in 'Jailer'

    In another tweet, SRK’s fan asked him for tips to impress a girl. “Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye na #AskSRK (Sir, how to woo a girl?) Since the fan used the word ‘patana‘, SRK replied, “Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawan (Don’t say ‘patana patana’, doesn’t look nice).”

    Another user sought relationship guidance from SRK after sharing his dilemma in which his girlfriend refused to see Jawan because she identified the phrase with him and so refused to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
