Monalisa, Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications

These Bhojpuri actresses' are beauty with brains, some have Master's degrees from top universities in India and a few are just 10th pass.



Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Monalisa, Kajal Raghavani, and Rani Chatterjee are prominent Bhojpuri actresses in the North. These females have appeared in several hit Bhojpuri films. Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua, and many others. But do you know how educated these Bhojpuri actresses are and how many degrees they have? If not, then today we will tell you.

Monalisa was born in Patna on October 21, 1982; her real name is Antara Biswas. Monalisa is a Bhojpuri actress who graduated from Kolkata University with a degree in Sanskrit. Monalisa has worked with numerous Bhojpuri actors, including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua'. She has worked in numerous South Indian films, including Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya, and Bhojpuri.

Akshara Singh: She has collaborated with numerous Bhojpuri icons. She began her acting career after graduating from Mumbai. Akshara Singh is a vocalist, in addition to being a fantastic actress. She has also appeared in serials such as Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu, and Porus, in addition to Bhojpuri films.

Amrapali Dube known for her work with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua,' Amrapali has also worked with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Arvind Akela in 'Kallu'. While all three actresses attended school till the 10th grade, Amrapali graduated from Bhavans College in Mumbai.

Kajal Raghawani has also collaborated with Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela 'Kallu,' and many more Bhojpuri celebrities. Kajal received her bachelor's degree from Patna University. Kajal has been acting since she was 11 years old; before to entering Bhojpuri cinema, she acted in Marathi and Gujarati films.

