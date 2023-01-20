Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa, Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications

    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    These Bhojpuri actresses' are beauty with brains, some have Master's degrees from top universities in India and a few are just 10th pass.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amrapali Dubey, Akshara Singh, Monalisa, Kajal Raghavani, and Rani Chatterjee are prominent Bhojpuri actresses in the North. These females have appeared in several hit Bhojpuri films. Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua, and many others. But do you know how educated these Bhojpuri actresses are and how many degrees they have? If not, then today we will tell you.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa was born in Patna on October 21, 1982; her real name is Antara Biswas. Monalisa is a Bhojpuri actress who graduated from Kolkata University with a degree in Sanskrit. Monalisa has worked with numerous Bhojpuri actors, including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua'. She has worked in numerous South Indian films, including Hindi, Bengali, and Oriya, and Bhojpuri.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Akshara Singh: She has collaborated with numerous Bhojpuri icons. She began her acting career after graduating from Mumbai. Akshara Singh is a vocalist, in addition to being a fantastic actress. She has also appeared in serials such as Kaala Teeka, Service Wali Bahu, and Porus, in addition to Bhojpuri films.

    Image: Amrapali Dubey/Instagram

    Amrapali Dube known for her work with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua,' Amrapali has also worked with Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Arvind Akela in 'Kallu'. While all three actresses attended school till the 10th grade, Amrapali graduated from Bhavans College in Mumbai.

    Image: Kajal Raghwani/Instagram

    Kajal Raghawani has also collaborated with Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela 'Kallu,' and many more Bhojpuri celebrities. Kajal received her bachelor's degree from Patna University. Kajal has been acting since she was 11 years old; before to entering Bhojpuri cinema, she acted in Marathi and Gujarati films.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rani Chatterjee made her Bhojpuri film debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala,' co-starring Manoj Tiwari. She has worked with nearly all of the Bhojpuri film industry's stars. Rani Chatterjee attended Tungareshwar Academy High School in Vasai before graduating from Mumbai University.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content' vma

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video) RBA

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video)

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

    Recent Stories

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court - adt

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Im extremely sorry Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees gcw

    'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Wrestlers to IOA: Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President-ayh

    Wrestlers to IOA: 'Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon