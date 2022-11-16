Mission Mangal to Samrat Prithviraj- 10 Akshay Kumar films that are inspired by true events!

From Kesari to Bell Bottom to Gold, these are 9 Akshay Kumar movies that drew inspiration from true events and situations

Akshay Kumar is a talented actor with a wide range of roles to his credit. The well-known actor is now ready to portray the real story of the mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who, in 1989, against all odds, liberated imprisoned miners from a coal mine. Shri Pralhad Joshi, India's Union Minister for Coal and Mines, expressed respect for the late Gill on Twitter. Here are some of Akshay Kumar's films that were inspired by real-life events and circumstances.

Kesari (2019)

The historical action play Kesari is based on extraordinary real-life circumstances in 1879. The pivotal Battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs battled against 10,000 Afghans, serves as the basis for the narrative. Anurag Singh wrote and directed the film. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra play crucial parts in it.

Gold (2018)

The movie "Gold," directed by Reema Kagti, was based on the true tale of hockey player Balbir Singh, who achieved the Gold: the Indian Men's Hockey Team's victory in the 1948 Olympic gold medal competition. In the movie, Akshay portrayed Tapan Das, the team manager who not only built the squad but also led them to success

Mission Mangal (2019)

Based on actual events that occurred in the Indian Space Research Organization, Mission Mangal (ISRO). The Mars Orbiter Mission, the least costly mission to Mars, was successfully launched by ISRO (Mangalyaan). The film is written by R Balki, a veteran in the business, and directed by Jagan Shakti. In addition to Vikram Gokhale and H.G. Dattatreya, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Padman (2018)

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte feature in the social drama Pad Man. A moving story of a devoted husband who goes above and beyond to create a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine for the benefit of his wife and the rural ladies. The film tells the inspiring tale of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an Indian rural welder who became an incredible innovator and inventor. Twenty years ago, when he was moved to make sanitary pads available to women at an affordable price, he didn't exactly wear a cape.

Bell Bottom (2021)

The movie stars Akshay Kumar as the lead character, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in cameo appearances. Real-life multiple hijacking events inspire the film in India by Khalistani terrorists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings. People were blown away by Lara Dutta’s amazing transformation into former PM, Indira Gandhi.

Rustom (2016)

The actual account of a navy commander who killed a guy who claimed to be his wife's lover served as the basis for the movie Rustom. But as the investigation develops, a secret motivation for his behaviour becomes clear. Vipul K. Rawal wrote the screenplay, while Dharmendra Suresh Desai directed it. Along with Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, and Arjan Bajwa, other actors in the film include Akshay Kumar

Airlift (2016)

The story of one businessman who becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 Indians stuck in Kuwait is the focus of the historical drama set in the 1990s. Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur feature in Raja Menon's film Airlift, which he also wrote and directed. The 1990 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait served as the inspiration for the movie's real-life events.

Special 26 (2013)

The unsolved Mumbai Opera House burglary served as the inspiration for the film. Neeraj Pandey's film Special 26, which he also wrote and directed, is based on actual incidents that happened in 1987. Bollywood heavyweights including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kajal Aggarwal, and Divya

