    Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha and others attend the event in style, see pictures

    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    On March 09, 2024, the 71st Miss World Festival took place in India at the Jio World Convention Centre.
     

    article_image1

    Many Bollywood and television celebrities attended the highly anticipated event and were dressed in their best outfits. 

    article_image2

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the Miss World 2024 finale and looked stunning in a shiny, full-sleeved red gown.

    article_image3

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon's green off-shoulder gown came with a plunging neckline, tight bodice, and uneven hemline to add a modern twist. She teamed it with a matching maxi skirt with a bodycon fit and an extended hem.

    article_image4

    Karan Johar

    Karan Johar, who is known for his fashion choices wore a black suit and the coat came with silver working on its sleves. 

    article_image5

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hedge's costume was a striking shade of magenta pink with a plunging sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, a body-hugging shape, and a maxi hem. The shimmering design on the complete suit adds a touch of glamour and enhances her overall appearance.

    article_image6

    Manushi Chhillar

    Manushi Chhillar looked dreamy in a white and sliver shinny attire that came with a tube blouse, long skirt and a cape. 

    article_image7

    Nita Ambani

    Nita Ambani looked beautiful in a black and golden saree. She kept her hair open and wore huge earrings, rings, and bangles. 

