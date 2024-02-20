Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her HOT body in bikini top-check out pictures

    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa has become fashion's favourite troublemaker. The social media sensation discusses entering the inner circle in an open interview. Here are some of the latest photos of the model from her social media page.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's rebranding as a legitimate fashion icon has been a baptism by fire. Headlines have previously dissected her every action, and the Instagram comments section can feel like a fight.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the avalanche of show invites and brand engagements that have arrived at Khalifa's doorstep is sufficient reason for her new rule.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After leaving the adult film profession, she sat in front row at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, dressed in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "It's mostly the girls and gays," Khalifa deadpans, referring to her millions of Instagram and TikTok followers. A day before her first Vogue shoot, which she dressed herself with clothing from her own wardrobe, we talk about this new chapter in her life via a Zoom chat.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Khalifa arrives on television, wearing pink pyjamas that match her bleached brows and exuding the enthusiasm of someone who has had three cortados before midday.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her comfortable house, she is just Sarah Joe, a cat mother who enjoys her mornings and whose living room is adorned with familiar, domestic items such as a mushroom-shaped lamp and coffee-table books, some of which are on the art of tarot.

    article_image7

    "Adversity builds character," Khalifa says when asked how she cope with internet trolls. "I remind myself I've been through a lot worse. It's largely a mental issue.

    article_image8

    She laughs, "They make beta blockers for the parts that aren't." "I take it in stride." Life does not become difficult when it is about to get easy; rather, it becomes difficult when things improve.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    From Madonna and Dita Von Teese to Kim Kardashian, Khalifa is the newest enfant terrible in a long line of women who haven't merely refused to play by the rules. They have also lit it on fire and thrown it out the window. Their parallel journeys provide a case study of the fleeting nature of public perception.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film NIR

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film RKK

    'Shaitaan': R Madhavan looks ominous as he shares first poster from Ajay Devgn's supernatural film

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation RBA

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation

    Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59 RBA

    BREAKING: Anupamaa star Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu terms separation from Naga Chaitanya 'Difficult', here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    No more bombs, kidnappings': PM Modi expresses confidence in 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'; check details AJR

    'No more bombs, kidnappings': PM Modi expresses confidence in 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'; check details

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies snt

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film NIR

    'Kanguva': Here's what to expect from Suriya, Disha Patani's historical fantasy drama film

    Before or After: What is the right time to drink water? rkn

    Before or After: What is the right time to drink water?

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority vkp

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon