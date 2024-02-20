Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her HOT body in bikini top-check out pictures

Mia Khalifa has become fashion's favourite troublemaker. The social media sensation discusses entering the inner circle in an open interview. Here are some of the latest photos of the model from her social media page.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mia Khalifa's rebranding as a legitimate fashion icon has been a baptism by fire. Headlines have previously dissected her every action, and the Instagram comments section can feel like a fight.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, the avalanche of show invites and brand engagements that have arrived at Khalifa's doorstep is sufficient reason for her new rule.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After leaving the adult film profession, she sat in front row at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, dressed in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"It's mostly the girls and gays," Khalifa deadpans, referring to her millions of Instagram and TikTok followers. A day before her first Vogue shoot, which she dressed herself with clothing from her own wardrobe, we talk about this new chapter in her life via a Zoom chat.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Khalifa arrives on television, wearing pink pyjamas that match her bleached brows and exuding the enthusiasm of someone who has had three cortados before midday.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In her comfortable house, she is just Sarah Joe, a cat mother who enjoys her mornings and whose living room is adorned with familiar, domestic items such as a mushroom-shaped lamp and coffee-table books, some of which are on the art of tarot.

"Adversity builds character," Khalifa says when asked how she cope with internet trolls. "I remind myself I've been through a lot worse. It's largely a mental issue.

She laughs, "They make beta blockers for the parts that aren't." "I take it in stride." Life does not become difficult when it is about to get easy; rather, it becomes difficult when things improve.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

From Madonna and Dita Von Teese to Kim Kardashian, Khalifa is the newest enfant terrible in a long line of women who haven't merely refused to play by the rules. They have also lit it on fire and thrown it out the window. Their parallel journeys provide a case study of the fleeting nature of public perception.