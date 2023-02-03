Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY and HOT photos: OnlyFans model flaunts her curvy body; fans spotted 'nip slip' in bikini

    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa shows off her busty assets in an ultra-mini bikini before enjoying a spa day; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, a Pornhub legend, is living a high life in one of the world's most beautiful cities, Paris. Recently, the former pornstar-turned-influencer has gone on a globe tour, visiting some of the most renowned locations.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia is enjoying her time in the city of love - Paris - and her newest Instagram leak proves that the former adult actress is practically on cloud nine.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The OnlyFans model posted a carousel of photos on Thursday (Feb 02) night, warning her followers to overlook the Off-White sports jacket she wore during her excursion.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's newest social media spill sent her 27.5 million followers into a frenzy, and many couldn't stop drooling.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia posed in the late designer Virgil Abloh's ensembles and explained that it was neither a celebration of the Chicago Bulls or a reflection of her basketball enthusiasm.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia captioned the photos, "Ignore the Bulls varsity - I'm still a Wizards supporter." Here Mia looks hot and sexy as she poses in a bikini.  

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 29-year-old Lebanon native was referring to the Washington Wizards, who defeated the Chicago Bulls 100-97 only a few days earlier (January 12) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But wait, there's more! The recent tweet was nothing out of the ordinary, and she once again added a jaw-dropping aspect, and it seemed admirers lost control of their wicked thoughts.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia looked to be tempting her admirers with a nip slip in a sheer black super small bikini in one of the photographs, which sent her 27.5 million social media followers into a frenzy and many couldn't stop drooling!
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But wait, there's more! The recent tweet was nothing out of the ordinary, and she once again added a jaw-dropping aspect, and it seemed admirers lost control of their wicked thoughts.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia released a few private photographs from her medical operation earlier this week, which left her screaming for "help" after taking viewers on a tour of her micro needling cosmetic surgery.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy 67: Vijay starrer awaited Tamil actioner film Kashmir schedule commences today, read on to know vma

    Thalapathy 67: Vijay starrer awaited Tamil actioner film Kashmir schedule commences today, read on to know

    An influencer's attempt to roast SRK celebrating Pathaan success backfired; check the viral tweets vma

    An influencer's attempt to roast SRK celebrating Pathaan success backfired; check the viral tweets

    Rajshri Deshpande is elated with herself, SRK being the best performers, hails, 'Mannat Maang Li' vma

    Rajshri Deshpande is elated with herself, SRK being the best performers, hails, 'Mannat Maang Li'

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories vma

    Can Vijay starrer Thalapathy 67 with Lokesh Kanagaraj be titled Eagle? Fans suspect same with their theories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get hitched on this date; know details about grand star-studded nuptials

    Recent Stories

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions AJR

    Psychiatrists in Australia to soon prescribe MDMA, psilocybin for mental health conditions

    Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram - gps

    Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    football ISL 2022-23 playoffs dates announced; final to be played on March 18 - full schedule here snt

    ISL 2022-23 playoffs dates announced; final to be played on March 18 - full schedule here

    Karnataka govt gives 50 per cent rebate for e challan traffic violation cases till February 11 gcw

    Karnataka govt gives 50% rebate for e-challan traffic violation cases till February 11

    football Should Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Fans remain divided snt

    Should Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again? Fans remain divided

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon