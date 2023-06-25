Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model serves sizzling looks in bikinis, luscious attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of beautiful and ravishing pictures and videos of her enjoying the time of her life and sunny days in a Bikini and sexy attires.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here are times when social media influencer Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and risque collection of hot bikinis and sizzling attires wherein she flaunted her cleavage and luscious body.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead gorgeous and tempting seductress in this sexy avatar, where she dons a white-coloured knotted bikini and bottoms and flaunts her abs and booty.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and daring by flaunting her cleavage and toned abs in a risque black metallic chained halter-neck racy bikini ensemble with black belted bottoms which is irresistible.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks alluring and sultry in this wet and sizzling avatar by donning a bold pink plunging neckline bikini with a French braids hairdo. She is elevating the style game in this outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and a sight to behold in yellow-coloured silk see-through kaftan attire that flaunts her luscious curves and sexy legs.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and a sight to behold in a white stringed short see-through attire that gives a glimpse at her booty, breasts and hands.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, the renowned fashionista, soars the heat on Instagram by donning a mustard-coloured see-through strapless dress that flaunts her breasts and cleavage to fans.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa gives sensual and hot poses in this extremely short white multi-coloured tie and dye-printed ARIES t-shirt that offers a view of her breasts and toned abs as she wears pink bottoms beneath it.

    article_image10

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and sizzling with tousled wet hair as she flaunts her breasts in a bold red open bikini in this picture.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Project K: Renowned superstar Kamal Haasan on board for Prabhas starrer film; Know details MSW

    Project K: Renowned superstar Kamal Haasan on board for Prabhas starrer film; Know details

    Kourtney Kardashian displaying 'baby bump' in green bikini wins hearts of fans vma

    Kourtney Kardashian displaying 'baby bump' in green bikini wins hearts of fans

    Zenat Aman, Vogue India's new cover girl: Talks about her debut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her MSW

    Zeenat Aman, Vogue India’s new cover girl: Talks about herdebut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH vma

    Parineeti Chopra's amusing reply about her 'married life' is hilarious - WATCH

    Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts MSW

    Michael Jackson’s Death Anniversary: Did he really have a zoo in his house? Know interesting facts

    Recent Stories

    How to become the most interesting person in a room? MSW

    How to become the most interesting person in a room?

    Wagner Wagner Russians cheer for mercenaries as they leave Rostov; rebels fire in air - WATCH snt

    'Wagner, Wagner': Russians cheer for mercenaries as they leave Rostov; rebels fire in air - WATCH

    Demystifying the implosion that sank Titan submarine on Titanic tour

    Demystifying the implosion that sank Titan submarine on Titanic tour

    Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 last years AJR

    Global leader Modi: 13 international awards for PM in last 9 last years

    Golden Glory Awards 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Shriya Saran, and others amplify style factor at event vma

    Golden Glory Awards 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Shriya Saran, and others amplify style factor at event

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon